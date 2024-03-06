Proof Climate Crackbrain John Kerry Has Jumped the Shark

John Kerry, Hanoi John, has never been what you call ‘normal,’ but he exceeds all expectations in the clip below. This is why the foreigners laugh at him after he leaves. The Saudis think he’s nuts.

In this clip he conflates the horrors of war with climate change.

“You need to be able to make enormous changes,” Kerry said. “If it really wanted to, I mean, if Russia has the ability to wage a war illegally and invade another country, it ought to be able to make the effort to be responsible for the climate issue.

“And unfortunately, because of the actions Russia took in an unprovoked, illegal war against another nation, we have not been engaged in discussions with Russia, sadly.

“I say sadly because it’s a loss for the world not to be able to have Russia acting constructively on this issue, but we need every country, including Russia.

“Russia is one of the largest emitters of the emitters in the world. If Russia wanted to show good faith, they could go out and announce what their reductions are going to be and make a greater effort to reduce emissions now. Maybe that would open up the door for people to feel better about what Russia is choosing to do at this point in time.”

Yeah, so, young Ukrainians and Russians are dying, millions of people have lost their homes and livelihoods, and Kerry is talking climate change. Okay then.

UNREAL: John Kerry says people would ‘feel better’ about the war in Ukraine if Russia would ‘make a greater effort to reduce emissions’ pic.twitter.com/lm2Vq2uBfS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 6, 2024

