Proof Hillary concocted the fake dossier and the FBI knew in January 2017

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham released the Woods file. It was declassified, and it should never have been classified.

The newly-released documents show that the evidence used as a basis for the first and second FISA warrants on Carter Page was “lost.” Isn’t that odd?

The evidence shows Bruce Ohr did continue to communicate with Christopher Steele after he was dismissed by the FBI. Steele is the former British spy who developed the dirty dossier that was used to destroy Trump’s presidency. Steele was dismissed for being too politically motivated to continue developing the dossier.

Bill Barr, then-attorney general, knew about this and still let Ohr retire with full salary and benefits.

Ohr is married to Nellie Ohr, who worked for Fusion GPS. Fusion also hired Steele to develop the dossier. The dossier was actually Hillary Clinton’s opposition research.

Most stunning is the revelation that Steele admitted he came up with the dossier to help Hillary Clinton win the election. She was under pressure from revelations that she used a homebrewed server for secret communications.

THE SOURCE WAS A RUSSIAN SPY AND IT WAS ALL CONCOCTED BY HILLARY

This backs up prior evidence indicating that Hillary Clinton concocted the entire plan to distract from her illicit use of a personal server for government business.

By the way, the source for the dossier was a Russian spy, and the dossier was Russian disinformation.

All of these people knew the truth in January 2017. Still, they let this probe on for years to hurt President Trump. Then they had a mentally deficient dupe — over-the-hill Mueller — take over the probe.

This is as bad as any corrupt government in the world.

Watch:

