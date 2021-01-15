NRA files for bankruptcy, flees NY to reincorporate in Texas

The NRA is fleeing to Texas basically. The fanatic Attorney General in New York, Letitia James is determined to destroy the NRA.

The National Rifle Association said Friday that it has filed for bankruptcy in U.S. court as part of a larger restructuring plan aimed at removing its footprint in New York to Texas, CNBC reported.

We are all going o have to move to Texas to escape the totalitarians.

The NRA will restructure as a Texas nonprofit to exit from what it described as “a corrupt political and regulatory environment in New York,” where it is currently registered.

“The plan can be summed up quite simply: We are DUMPING New York, and we are pursuing plans to reincorporate the NRA in Texas,” wrote NRA CEO and executive vice president Wayne LaPierre, adding that the move will have “no major changes are expected to the NRA’s operations or workforce.”

Letitia James is attempting to dissolve the NRA.

She claims:

“The NRA’s influence has been so powerful that the organization went unchecked for decades while top executives funneled millions into their own pockets,” James said in August. “The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse, which is why, today, we seek to dissolve the NRA, because no organization is above the law,” she added.

New York is a socialist, totalitarian state and they want our guns. Her charge is frivolous.

Letitia is a fascist who is after anyone who isn’t as far left as she is. In this clip, she is joking about going after Donald Trump. She still is. Democrats plan to bankrupt Trump:

