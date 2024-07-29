Biden Unveils the Plan to Gut the Third Branch of Government

Biden, who is too frail mentally and physically to campaign or to be tried for his crimes, unveiled three proposals today for reforming the United States Supreme Court, a co-equal third branch of government.

Biden actually said that he is combating the “increasing threats to America’s democratic institutions” to restore “trust and accountability to the court and our democracy.”

They continuously call our Constitutional Republic a democracy because they’re turning us into a socialist democracy.

Democrats are calling the first reform: The No One Is Above the Law Amendment. Even the title is dishonest. Biden allegedly said he wants to make clear there is no immunity for crimes committed by a president in office. Kamala plans to use her prosecutorial experience to claim Donald Trump is a criminal.

This amendment, which will not pass, is only intended as a talking point for Kamala. Biden dared quote the Founders, stating we are a nation of laws, not kings or dictators. Democrats have a habit of accusing other people of what they’re doing.

The Supreme Court did not permit a president to commit crimes with the immunity ruling. They followed the Consitution, which gives partial immunity to a president as long as he abides by his oath of office.

Biden’s puppet masters’ next reform was term limits for justices. Democrats want the Court more vulnerable.

The third reform is a code of conduct, which is probably the most dangerous because he wants to put the Third Co-Equal Branch of government under the control of Congress or the Democrat party. They want an enforceable code of conduct that they will undoubtedly use as a weapon. The ethics code they want is so vague that they can use it anytime for anything they don’t like. Currently, some Senate Democrats are creating violations out of whole cloth over trips and an upside-down flag.

This is what Democrats have done with the campaign finance laws. They just use it against Republicans. When Hillary and Obama violated the campaign finance laws, they had to pay fines. When Donald Trump was accused of it and didn’t do it, he was convicted of a crime in Manhattan.

There is zero chance of these things being passed, and everyone knows it. However, they are meant to become talking points. Democrats and the media will use it to frighten people. The US Supreme Court will be targeted as the new threat to democracy because Democrats can’t control their decisions.

The Democrats are doing whatever they can to have all the power all the time in perpetuity. That’s why all these illegal foreigners are pouring in and being registered to vote. Once Democrats have all the power, they will run it as a dictatorship.

The Democracy We Do Not Live In

In 2015, Walter E. Williams told followers that if we become a democracy, the Founders would be “deeply disappointed” about the betrayal of their vision. Jefferson, Madison, and Adams condemned democracy as another form of tyranny.

Williams explained that the term ‘Democracy’ is not found in our founding documents, our Declaration of Independence, or the Constitution. When we pledge allegiance to the flag, it’s to the Republic for which it stands, not the democracy for which it stands.

The Founders thought majority rule was a form of tyranny. The Constitution is a very anti-majoritarian document. Williams said that a majority vote does not choose the President; the President can override a vote by the entire Congress, and it takes a three-fifths vote of the Senate to override the veto.