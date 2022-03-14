Propaganda Alert! President Zelenskyy to Address Congress

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is portrayed as a hero as he pushes for NATO — specifically the US — to go to war. While Russia is led by a villain and they invaded Ukraine, Zelenskyy might have been able to stop it before it got to this point. There is a lot of evidence that Russia did have legitimate complaints ignored by Zelenskyy and NATO.

Hopefully, Zelenskyy and Russia are negotiating in good faith.

On Wednesday, he will address the US Congress, possibly to lure us into his war.

We would like to suggest that while he is very brave, he is no friend of ours if he is trying to drag us into this war. The potential repercussions for the US could be disastrous.

Zelenskyy will ask for more assistance during what we believe will be a propaganda address to Congress.

As an aside, but a relevant one, Ukraine is a corrupt country. Soros NGOs have free rein in the country. Some suspect the country launders money for the US elite — like the Pelosis and the Bidens. The nation’s officials were provably, actively engaged in hurting the presidency of Donald Trump during Russiagate and Ukrainegate.

ARRANGED BY DEMOCRATS

The address was arranged by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, which is a warning sign.

With the enthusiastic support of Democrats and many Republicans, Zelenskyy will likely call for the type of help that involves NATO and sets us up as a target for nuclear Russia and possibly, her allies. Iran already sent five missiles into a US Army base and consulate in Erbil as Biden finishes up on a secret nuke deal. The ‘deal’ will reportedly endanger national security. Three of Biden’s own negotiators resigned for that reason, but Biden is weak and not mentally competent. He’s a figurehead.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the virtual address will take place on March 16th before the Congress at 9 am.

In their letter to lawmakers, Pelosi and Schumer reaffirmed US support for Ukraine amid the war.

“The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine,” they wrote.

“We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy,” the two top congressional Democrats said.

There are a lot of politicians who want to go to war. It doesn’t seem to be driven by the military complex. Secretary Austin has already rejected sending MiGs if NATO members are delivering them. It would be an act of war.

The economic sanctions are an act of war. They seek to destroy Russia’s economy.

INFLUENCERS

George Soros wants regime change in China and Russia as if the nations won’t have someone worse to replace Xi and Putin.

As we said, Soros, a Great Resetter, has his NGOs pushing his version of democracy throughout Ukraine.

In addition to that, Zelensky recently pressed President Joe Biden during their latest call for more sanctions to further squeeze Russia, CNN reported

According to multiple sources familiar with the call, Zelensky specifically asked Biden for further efforts to cut off Russia from international trade. He wants Biden to continue targeting the Russian elite, as the US has continued to add more oligarchs and their families to its sanctions list. Zelensky also mentioned closing off Russia’s access to international waterways during the call.

That last one is definitely an act of war and likely a violation of treaties and international law.

At the Democrat retreat this past weekend, Biden bragged about destroying the Russian economy and rouble, forgetting there are millions of innocent Russians who will be made to suffer.

Zelenskyy wants to push us into a war. He knows it would likely lead to World War III and involve nuclear weapons. Is that a hero?

WHY WE CAN’T DO IT

The US is $30 trillion in debt and just passed a $1.5 Trillion deficit spending bill. The bill includes more than $700 billion in payoffs and welfare. We don’t have any money to pay for wars. Additionally, we have fools in charge. Just look at their recent surrender in Afghanistan.

Do you feel like you are manipulated into accepting war with Russia? If they make Ukraine’s situation bad enough, will we all accept war? Will we also accept an economic implosion and open borders while fighting for Ukraine’s borders?

Some Americans are thinking independently. They’re relying too much on a corrupt press. They might just accept war.

