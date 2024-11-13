Prosecutor Calls Daniel Penny the ‘White Man’ As Protesters Scream Racism Outside the Court

During the second day of testimony, Daniel Penny was known as “the white man.” That’s what Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s deputy reduced him to in front of the jury. The prosecution is making this case about race while radicals scream outside the courtroom. They are demanding he be convicted.

The Bragg prosecutor labeled him the white man when witness Ivette Rosario took the stand. Rosario, then a 17-year-old high school student, was trapped on the train with Jordan Neely when he threatened to kill other commuters. Penny, realizing the danger, subdued him.

The nervous teen did not know Penny’s name, so she simply referred to him as “the white guy.”

Assistant District Attorney Jillian Shartrand, who’s prosecuting Penny for Bragg, did not bother to tell Rosario his name. Instead, she called Penny “the white man” again and again, more than half a dozen times.

BLM protesters are making it about race, and Shartrand played right into the basest attacks on Daniel Penny.

Neely came onto the train, snarling and threatening passengers. A teen said she thought she’d pass out. An older woman was “scared shitless.”

Others said they never felt this type of panic.

Eric Gonzalez, one of the men who helped constrain Neely, was a star witness, but he admitted he fabricated some of the story to protect himself from prosecution or abuse by BLM. He’s terrified of the protesters.

The more we learn about the Daniel Penny case the more obvious it seems he is not only innocent, but is also a hero. Unfortunately in the liberal enclaves of America, no good deed goes unpunished…

He admitted to lying about being on the scene much earlier and that Neely hit him, prompting Penny to swing into action. All that to save himself.

“You’re scared of people that are looking for a prosecution of my client?” asked Penny’s defense attorney, Steven Raiser.

“Yes,” Gonzalez said.

Raiser added: “You’re afraid that if you testified in a way that’s helpful to my client, you may suffer repercussions, correct?”

Affirmative.

“All these protests going on, I am scared for myself, I am scared for my family,” Gonzalez, a father of two, said, underscoring how politically charged this farce of a criminal case is.

Gonzalez and Penny jumped in to save people on a train, and now they are punished for it. One might go to prison for 19 years. The other is terrified of BLM.

This probably spells the end of Good Samaritans, at least in New York City.

Earlier today, far-left extremists in Manhattan tried shutting down a rally in support of Daniel Penny. When some of them were being arrested, they attempted to help their comrades escape.

