Trump Nominated Tulsi Gabbard DNI, Might Appoint Kash to Head FBI

This administration is the most anti-establishment administration in our lifetimes.

Donald Trump nominated Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence. After being put on the terror watch list by the Biden regime, it is ironic. Whoever put her on the list better dust off their resumé

Kash Patel might be our new FBI director.

Some will say he’s perfect.


