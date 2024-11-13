The Red Pope Wants a Global Financial Revolution for Climate

The Pope’s message to the United Nations’ COP29 event supports the group’s goal of orienting global finance to the implementation of climate change policies. That comes straight from Klaus Schwab’s Great Reset agenda.

Countries are trying to decide how to fund their grandiose ideas. They call the US a rich country, but we are $36 trillion in debt. We are going bankrupt.

If You Don’t Agree, You’re Selfish

Representing Pope Francis at the conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, Cardinal Pietro Parolin told the leaders that their Nov. 11-22 gathering was taking place at a time of “growing disillusionment with multilateral institutions and dangerous tendencies to build walls.”

But, he said, “selfishness — individual, national and of power groups — feeds a climate of mistrust and division that does not respond to the needs of an interdependent world in which we should act and live as members of one family inhabiting the same interconnected global village.”

“The scientific data available to us do not allow any further delay and make it clear that the preservation of creation is one of the most urgent issues of our time,” said Pope Francis’ message to the United Nations’ COP29 climate conference today. “We have also to recognize that it is closely interrelated with the preservation of peace.”

In order to combat this and promote “a culture of respect for life and of the dignity of human person,” Francis urged that the global leaders and philanthropists present speedily enact a “New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance.”

The Pope’s message also stressed the need for countries to tackle the climate crisis as part of acting as “members of one family inhabiting the same interconnected global village.”

“Selfishness – individual, national, and of power groups – feeds a climate of mistrust”, the Holy Father’s message said.

Instead, a “new international financial architecture” based on “equity, justice and solidarity” is needed to “enable everyone to reach their full potential and see their dignity respected.”

We give, and they take. They call the US the polluters, not China, and they want our money.

Before he took off in his jet, Marxist UN secretary general Guterres said we are at the “final countdown.”

