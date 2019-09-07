Protestors against ‘oppressed bodies of chickens,’ oppressed gays & oppression at grand opening

S.Noble
Far-left activists protested the opening of the first Chick-Fil-A in Canada led by the astroturf Liberation T. O. and The 519. Basically, they are hardcore leftists who support all LGBTQ causes and animal rights to an extreme level.

One agitator announced via a megaphone that the event was crucial to draw attention to the “oppressed bodies of the chickens.” The woman added in all seriousness, “This isn’t how we respect the land.”

OPPRESSED LGBTQ2S AND CHICKENS FOR PROFIT

“Chick-fil-A has a history of being anti-LGBTQ2 and donating money to oppressive organizations. They are also speciesist and use chickens for profit. We are here to put a stop to that. We are here to end all oppression,” a Facebook event page by Liberation T.O. reads.

Chickens for profit? This is so insane.

“We will be asking the public to boycott Chick-fil-A and donate to a local LGBTQ2 charity or animal sanctuary instead (we will have donation jars for these). We will also be asking anyone who supports the protest to join us at any point during opening weekend!”

They want to “unite against hate” as they try to spread hate against Chick-Fil-A.

The lines to get in were long and customers stepped around the bodies of the ‘die-in’ morons without hesitation.

BUDDING STALINISM

THE OWNER ISN’T ALLOWED TO BELIEVE IN MARRIAGE BETWEEN A MAN AND A WOMAN. HE DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE AGAINST LGBTQ2S.

One man posted on Twitter that he supported the protesters but the food is great and he’s going back.