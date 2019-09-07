Protestors against ‘oppressed bodies of chickens,’ oppressed gays & oppression at grand opening

Far-left activists protested the opening of the first Chick-Fil-A in Canada led by the astroturf Liberation T. O. and The 519. Basically, they are hardcore leftists who support all LGBTQ causes and animal rights to an extreme level.

One agitator announced via a megaphone that the event was crucial to draw attention to the “oppressed bodies of the chickens.” The woman added in all seriousness, “This isn’t how we respect the land.”

Protester addresses the crowd on a megaphone outside the #ChickfikA store. pic.twitter.com/AEao19ggyE — Mark Carcasole (@MarkCarcGlobal) September 6, 2019

OPPRESSED LGBTQ2S AND CHICKENS FOR PROFIT

“Chick-fil-A has a history of being anti-LGBTQ2 and donating money to oppressive organizations. They are also speciesist and use chickens for profit. We are here to put a stop to that. We are here to end all oppression,” a Facebook event page by Liberation T.O. reads.

Chickens for profit? This is so insane.

“We will be asking the public to boycott Chick-fil-A and donate to a local LGBTQ2 charity or animal sanctuary instead (we will have donation jars for these). We will also be asking anyone who supports the protest to join us at any point during opening weekend!”

They want to “unite against hate” as they try to spread hate against Chick-Fil-A.

The lines to get in were long and customers stepped around the bodies of the ‘die-in’ morons without hesitation.

Worst people ever: Nazis, Al Qaeda, the KKK, Antifa, and these nerds protesting the opening of the first ever Chick-Fil-A in Canada. pic.twitter.com/m7J3022wgG — Not Jerry Tipton (@NotJerryTipton) September 7, 2019

Canada doesn’t want Chick-Fil-A in their country. Animal rights protesters are trying to block the entrance to Chick-Fil-A by lying on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/jkVI3UtESl — Hear Me Roar (@Stop_Trump20) September 6, 2019

BUDDING STALINISM

Protesters at Chick-Fil-A say the chain doesn’t belong in Canada pic.twitter.com/4b0LYM2Z77 — Meagan Fitzpatrick (@fitzpatrick_m) September 6, 2019

The @ChickfilA store opening in Toronto is already going through its first wave of protests, as activists from #LGBTQ and Animal Rights groups assemble to fight the tyranny of Chick-fil-A and their delicious chicken. #Toronto #TOpoli https://t.co/BFoxhcAGx5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 6, 2019

THE OWNER ISN’T ALLOWED TO BELIEVE IN MARRIAGE BETWEEN A MAN AND A WOMAN. HE DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE AGAINST LGBTQ2S.

Citizens from Toronto are not happy with Chick-Fil-A opening their first location in Canada. This is due to the owner’s anti-gay beliefs 👀 Do y’all still eat at Chick-Fil-A despite the owner’s beliefs? pic.twitter.com/ALklNfNZIe — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 7, 2019

One man posted on Twitter that he supported the protesters but the food is great and he’s going back.