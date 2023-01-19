Chilling! SCOTUS Can’t Find The Leaker

The United States Supreme Court cannot find the leaker of the draft Roe v. Wade document that likely swayed the 2022 election. What’s happening is each person has told other people, greatly expanding the network of people involved.

One must wonder if there isn’t a democrat conspiracy in all this since there often is. Progressive Democrats want to burn it all down, as they admit.

Authorities investigating the leak have, to date, “been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence,” the report says.

“In May 2022, this Court suffered one of the worst breaches of trust in its history: the leak of a draft opinion,” the report states. “The leak was no mere misguided attempt at protest. It was a grave assault on the judicial process. To meet our obligations as judges, we accept submissions from parties and amici, we engage advocates at oral arguments, and we publish explanations of our final decisions. All of this we do in the open.”

This is a serious breach and attack on the Supreme Court’s credibility. It is hard to believe it wasn’t deliberate. We have one party dedicated to tearing it all down.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said on Twitter that the court’s inability to find the leaker is “chilling.”

“The Supreme Court’s report indicates that they cannot isolate the culprit among the over 80 possible suspects for the Dobbs leak. It is an admission that is almost as chilling as the leak itself,” Turley said.

Some believe the FBI should have taken the lead. That’s a joke since they are corrupt.

Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana says it’s “dangerous and inexcusable.”

Most people believe it came from Justice Sotomayor’s office, but we don’t know for certain.

This breaking news is a dangerous & inexcusable development that will jeopardize the future operations of our nation’s highest court. Justice has clearly not been served here & the guilty party remains at large. pic.twitter.com/nJWldzPOB0 — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) January 19, 2023

