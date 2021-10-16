Psaki Explains Inflation’s a Good Thing, a ‘High Class Problem’, Good to Know

















Jen Psaki was on CNN with Jake Tapper who questioned her about the soaring inflation. Tapper outlined the very serious problem and asked, “But doesn’t it seem tone deaf to say that rising prices and empty grocery store shelves are high class problems? Isn’t that a bit dismissive?”

“Well, that’s not exactly what the tweet said nor the retweet of the original tweet, which is what we’re talking about here,” she claimed [her first lie].

And the lies continued, “…the unemployment rate is about half what it was a year ago. So a year ago, people were in their homes, 10 percent of people were unemployed. Gas prices were low because nobody was driving. People weren’t buying goods because they didn’t have jobs. Now more people have jobs. More people are buying goods. That’s increasing the demand. That’s a good thing.”

The gas was low because there was plenty of it, now there isn’t thanks to Biden; 4.3 million left the workforce last month; and the goods are stacked on barges outside the LA and Long Beach harbors.

It’s a good thing? This woman is delusional.

“At the same time, we also know that the supply is low because we’re coming out of the pandemic and because a bunch of manufacturing sectors across the world have shut down because ports haven’t been functioning as they should be,” she noted. “These are all things we’re working through. What people should know is that inflation is going to come down next year. Economists have said that, they’re all projecting that. But we’re working to attack these cost issues that are impacting the American people every single day. But there’s different issues in different sectors and many of the ones you mentioned.”

“High class problem” is the new Dem buzzword and it’s illogical. Inflation will miraculously come down? No, it won’t. The rate might but the inflation won’t.

She’s an economic retard.

Watch:

THE TWEET CLAIMING INFLATION IS A GOOD THING

Biden’s chief of staff [maybe even the president since we know Biden isn’t] Ron Klain has been pushing this ‘high class problem’ nonsense.

Klain retweeted Harvard Professor Jason Furman on Wednesday who diagnosed the current inflation spike as only a problem for the upper class.

“Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem,” Furman tweeted.

These geniuses want you peasants to know that you’re too dumb to understand that it’s the rich who are paying more, not you.

If he meant the rich had the problem, that’s nuts. The upper class has the money to handle inflation. They don’t care if bacon is $7 a pound when they pay $50 for a good steak without blinking. It’s the seniors, the poor, the middle class who have the problem.

Perhaps he meant unemployment is worse. He’s wrong on that count too.

These people will say anything.

