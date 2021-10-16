Tech Oligarchs Conspired to Take Out Trump

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Tech oligarchs asserted widespread influence prior to the 2020 election to swing it to Joe Biden. Mollie Hemingway has written a book about it.

We can’t have billionaires deciding the outcomes of our elections by funneling money into them.

Watch:


  1. Tech Oligarchs are totally onboard with the Globalist Oligarch one world Government agenda. President Trump was for America First. See the problem?

