Tech Oligarchs Conspired to Take Out Trump By M. Dowling - October 15, 2021 1 Tech oligarchs asserted widespread influence prior to the 2020 election to swing it to Joe Biden. Mollie Hemingway has written a book about it. We can't have billionaires deciding the outcomes of our elections by funneling money into them. Watch:
Tech Oligarchs are totally onboard with the Globalist Oligarch one world Government agenda. President Trump was for America First. See the problem?