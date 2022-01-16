RNC Might Dump the Swamp Commission on Presidential Debates

If you’ll remember, the Commission on Presidential Debates is comprised of Democrats and RINOs for the most part. The Commission managed to pick three Never Trumper debate hosts for the three debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in 2016.

The Commission selected the debate topics and left out foreign policy, immigration, and education. They did include climate change and abortion. They even added the mute button, meant to embarrass Donald Trump.

Dark money was poured into the Commission and the deck was stacked.

The worst moderator was likely Chris Wallace who shut down every point DJT made and fed responses to Joe Biden.

Bar the Debates

The good news is Rona McDaniel, the RNC Chair, wants to bar GOP candidates from participating in debates hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). A proposal to require candidates to refuse participation in the commission’s debates will be voted on at the RNC winter meeting in February.

If adopted the proposal would, hopefully, put the CPD out of the presidential debate-running business. The debate rules would be established, and the moderators selected, via direct negotiations between the two candidates and their representatives.

It would actually become a democratic process, not one geared towards a Democrat win.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said about the resolution:

So long as the CPD appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful reforms necessary to restore its credibility with the Republican Party as a fair and nonpartisan actor, the RNC will take every step to ensure that future Republican presidential nominees are given that opportunity elsewhere.

The RNC’s grievances include:

Waiting until after early voting had already begun to host the first presidential debate;

Making unilateral changes to previously agreed-upon debate formats and conditions, in some cases without even notifying the candidates;

Selecting a moderator who had once worked for the Democrat nominee, a glaring conflict of interest; and

Failing to maintain the organization’s strict nonpartisanship, with a majority of its Board Members publicly disparaging the Republican nominee.

They need to dump the CPD.

Romney Is Opposed

Mitt Romney was destroyed in his second debate by host Candy Crowley who debated him directly with misinformation he didn’t have an answer for.

Yet, he is opposed to this action.

Romney claims: The American people want to see candidates for president debating issues of consequence to them, and it provides a service to the country and to the people, to hear the prospective candidates of the two major parties duke it out.

I didn’t see any advantage to having them when he ran or when Donald Trump ran, but that’s me.

There are risks. It could rob Republicans of a voice.

In any case, letting the swampsters decide rules, formats, timelines, moderators is just not working. They either need to compromise or get lost.

Related