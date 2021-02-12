Psaki says they’re “not in a rush” to form a strategy to counter the CCP









Jen Psaki said the U.S. is “not in a rush” to develop a strategy to counter the Chinese Communist Party. Not only is that a stupid policy, but it sends a terrible message to the CCP.

We have amateurs dealing with the most formidable communist country in the world.

Watch:

Joe Biden spoke with President Xi this week for the first time. He thinks he had a conversation wishing Xi a Happy Lunar New Year and warning him away from Taiwan and human rights abuses.

Xi’s recall of the conversation was the exact opposite.

According to an account of the conversation on Chinese state television, Xi said that “cooperation was the only choice and that the two countries need to properly manage disputes in a constructive manner.” Xi also told Biden that “confrontation between China and the United States would be a disaster and the two sides should re-establish the means to avoid misjudgments.”

Xi also said Beijing and Washington should re-establish various mechanisms for dialogue in order to understand each others’ intentions and avoid misunderstandings, the report said.

