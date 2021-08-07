Stunning new details in the J6 death of Ashli Babbitt – “Ambushed”

















New stunning details about the Ashli Babbit case have come out. Ashli Babbitt is the Trump supporter who was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer.

The Babbitt family is preparing to file a wrongful death suit against the government with their lawyer Terry Roberts.

The family believes Lt. Michael Byrd is the killer. They also believe the officer did not warn her before he shot.

Western Journal is reporting that Mr. Byrd is on paid leave and has not been back to work since the incident. They also said that investigative journalist Paul Sperry discovered that Byrd’s attorney, Mark Schamel, insists his client issued a warning and that he “did so loudly and clearly,” according to Sperry.

“He was screaming, ‘Stay back! Stay back! Don’t come in here!” Schamel said, according to Sperry’s reporting.

Shamel described his client as a hero.

Babbitt’s attorney said, “It’s not debatable. There was no warning.”

“I would call what he did an ambush. I don’t think he’s a good officer. I think he’s reckless,” Roberts said.

Roberts told Sperry he has several witnesses who were with Babbitt and she did not hear the officer issue “any kind of warning.”

JUDICIAL WATCH ADDS REMARKABLE DETAILS

Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit seeking details surrounding the death of Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol. He has obtained 1,000 pages of emails. President Tom Fitton told Newsmax the information raises questions about the delays in reporting details of the Air Force veteran’s death.

He also told Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” Wednesday that the delays make one wonder if the real issue is politics and an attempt to keep information back until after the impeachment of former President Donald Trump on charges of incitement of an insurrection.

“It is a scandal of epic proportions that we still don’t have basic information about the only person who died via homicide on Jan. 6,” Fitton said. “In theory, we shouldn’t have to sue for information like this but because there’s this, how is it you would describe it as anything other than a cover-up … was the Trump impeachment one of the reasons they withheld information from the American people about how all these people died?”

The emails show the medical examiner requested Babbitt’s body be cremated two days after it was received. Why? They also sent her fingerprint records to an undeliverable email address that resulted in an error message being returned that was written in Chinese characters.

Watch:

.@TomFitton gives details on Judicial Watch’s lawsuit to obtain Ashli Babbitt’s records. “The fact is they are covering up the circumstances of her death.” https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/hswz5rSBDP — Newsmax (@newsmax) August 5, 2021

