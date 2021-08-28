Psaki’s deeply troubling statement about coordinating with Taliban

















At a press conference on Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki made it clear that the United States must ‘coordinate’ with the terror group, the Taliban on saving Americans and others.

She casually asserted:

“A part of that would certainly be having a coordinated approach and engagement with the Taliban because, in order to continue to evacuate any American citizen who was not yet prepared to leave, who wants to leave, third-country nationals and Afghans with visas, we will need to coordinate with the Taliban.”

Politico also reported that we gave over a list of names of people we want to rescue.

“U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport, a choice that’s prompted outrage behind the scenes from lawmakers and military officials,” Politico reported.

Biden said it might have happened.

The State Department sort of, kind of, denied it:

“The idea that we are providing names or personally identifiable information to the Taliban in a way that exposes anyone to additional risk, that is simply wrong, simply wrong,” Price said in response to a question about reports that the United States provided what some have called a “kill list” to the Taliban.

