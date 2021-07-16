PTA/NAACP member says of anti-CRT parents “let them die,” she sounds nice

















A so-called civil rights leader, a member of the NAACP in Virginia, told a crowd what she wanted to happen to those parents who disagree with her views — “let them die.”

“So, let us meet and remain steadfast in speaking truth, tearing down double standards, and refuting double talk,” she said. “Let’s not allow any double-downing on lies.”

“Let’s prepare our children for a world they deserve,” she continued. “Let’s deny… people who are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunities, anti-‘help people’, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ plus, anti-children, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-‘live and let live’ people… let them die!” she railed.

The NAACP used to be a great organization, now it’s just another Marxist rabble-rousing group of fake civil right’s leaders.

Watch:



Related















