PTA/NAACP member says of anti-CRT parents “let them die,” she sounds nice

A so-called civil rights leader, a member of the NAACP in Virginia, told a crowd what she wanted to happen to those parents who disagree with her views — “let them die.”
“So, let us meet and remain steadfast in speaking truth, tearing down double standards, and refuting double talk,” she said. “Let’s not allow any double-downing on lies.”
“Let’s prepare our children for a world they deserve,” she continued. “Let’s deny… people who are anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunities, anti-‘help people’, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ plus, anti-children, anti-healthcare, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-admissions policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-‘live and let live’ people… let them die!” she railed.
The NAACP used to be a great organization, now it’s just another Marxist rabble-rousing group of fake civil right’s leaders.
Yay said the clapping seals after her “let them die” comment. Wonder if that is included in the CRT propaganda.
Look at all the misfits listening to it.