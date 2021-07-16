‘Centrist’ Joe Manchin will vote for the $3.5 trillion ‘human’ infrastructure

















First it was ‘infrastructure.’ Then it was ‘human infrastructure.’ Now, it’s a ‘multi-trillion-dollar climate and safety-net plan.’ ~ Byron York

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), a [fake] centrist vote in the Democratic caucus, is letting colleagues know that he won’t derail a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that contains many of President Biden’s legislative priorities, The Hill reports.

The bill will be $6.5 trillion when all is said and done.

Senate Democrats say Manchin has indicated he will not stand in the way of the measure moving.

What did they give him for this, we wonder. The only reason Manchin pretends he doesn’t support some of these radical bills is so he can assume the role of fake moderate and get some nice pork to bring home.

Manchin told colleagues Wednesday where he stood at a caucus luncheon attended by Biden.

“I did not speak while Joe Biden was there out of respect. He did a great job and everything,” he said, explaining that after Biden left he wanted colleagues to have a clear understanding of his own views.

“Afterward I wanted to make sure they knew where I was coming from. I’m concerned about inflation, I’m concerned about a competitive tax code, I’m concerned about environmental standards that basically leave people behind in all these things,” Manchin told The Hill.

Manchin confirmed that he let colleagues know that he’s not interested in gumming up the works by blocking the budget resolution.

“I want it to proceed,” Manchin said, adding that he wants to be part of the negotiations on a reconciliation bill that would be set up by successful passage of a joint budget resolution.

“I want to sit down and be part of that, sure, and figure if we run into a roadblock, we’ll run into one later. But you don’t start out that way.”

They will pass it without one Republican vote. The only hope is that the Senate Parliamentarian won’t allow it to proceed.

“I would be amazed if he didn’t vote ‘yes,’” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). “That’s just because I’ve known Joe for 20 years. … I would be amazed if he did not vote to proceed.”

Some of the socialist garbage in the ‘human’ infrastructure bill: Universal pre-K, amnesty for illegals, funding for a civilian climate corps, child tax credit expansion, Medicare expansion, and more.

The bill is for climate change and safety-nets now. There is no end to what they will call infrastructure. There is also no limit to what they will spend on to buy votes.

To do it they will borrow or raise taxes on wealthier Americans and businesses. In addition, there will be penalties on businesses for carbon use. That will be very destructive. It’s insane.

The Biden policies resemble Jimmy Carter’s very closely and that caused stagflation. That is where we are headed.

Watch:

On Democrats’ watch, inflation has turned a 3.5% annual pay raise for American workers into a nearly 2% pay cut. Families are facing runaway costs. But Democrats still want to tax, borrow, and spend another $4 trillion this summer. pic.twitter.com/TwhAP8IwFb — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 15, 2021

