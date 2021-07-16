Yellen expects ‘rapid inflation’ for months

Janet Yellen, who said in February that inflation was not a problem, now says we face ‘rapid inflation’ for several months.
She seems to think the prices will come down.
The Biden policies of spend and tax astronomically would belie her notion.
“We will have several more months of rapid inflation,” Yellen told CNBC. “So I’m not saying that this is a one-month phenomenon.”
“But I think over the medium term, we’ll see inflation decline back toward normal levels,” she said. “But, of course, we have to keep a careful eye on it.”
She is concerned about housing prices.
We don’t trust Yellen. She’s partisan.
Inflation is outpacing growth and Biden’s policies are anti-growth. Why would the inflated prices go down?
Do any of these “masterminds” ever talk to people who are running small to medium size businesses. A friend who has air conditioning components shipped from overseas saw his shipping costs go from under $5000 a container to over $15,000. It would have put him out of business so those along the supply line, wanting to keep this essential product in consumer’s hands, wound up helping defray almost all of the costs. They will be passed on to the customer.
Another friend whose company builds large complexes all over the US said the increase in lumber prices caused them to delay the start of some very big projects. In large scale construction those “carrying costs” can be very expensive. Even with wood dropping the new building will not begin until they can raise their prices, rather substantially, to cover the above mentioned.
In addition, when the Feds decide to sent out Checks to the masses, including income upwards of 100K, that is a disaster in the making. People will generally spend up to their income. Those child credits will end at some time and many who received those payments will then “feel” it as a “pay cut”. The “New Left” has come up with some boneheaded ideas but this is one of the most idiotic. It’s one thing to give a deduction but to Send Checks is just asking for it. Not only that, but the IRS is behind on 35 MILLION Tax Returns, and instead, is send some 30 MILLION Welfare Checks.