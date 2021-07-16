Yellen expects ‘rapid inflation’ for months

















Janet Yellen, who said in February that inflation was not a problem, now says we face ‘rapid inflation’ for several months.

She seems to think the prices will come down.

The Biden policies of spend and tax astronomically would belie her notion.

“We will have several more months of rapid inflation,” Yellen told CNBC. “So I’m not saying that this is a one-month phenomenon.”

“But I think over the medium term, we’ll see inflation decline back toward normal levels,” she said. “But, of course, we have to keep a careful eye on it.”

She is concerned about housing prices.

We don’t trust Yellen. She’s partisan.

Inflation is outpacing growth and Biden’s policies are anti-growth. Why would the inflated prices go down?

