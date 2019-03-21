The cute communist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made the cover of Time Magazine. According to Brian Stelter, the author, Charolette Alter describes AOC as “the second-most talked about politician in America.”

The New York Times summarizes the interview by dismissing her critics as an outrage mob and promotes her as a normal, competent fighter for good.

Her idiotic statements, her communist policies, and her anti-capitalist and anti-amazon failures to date went unmentioned. For them, she is a humble do-gooder going after the bad guys — Republicans (hush money, Citizens United, and so on).

SHE’S NOT A BUFFOON, BUT A CLEVER GENIUS

They bring up one interview where she embarrassed herself mightily and makes it into a positive. The NYT conveniently leaves out the response by the CEO she was falsely attacking.

By playing a game, she exposes the game — the way the law allows for behavior the average person might consider corrupt on its face. “It’s already super legal, as we’ve seen, for me to be a pretty bad guy,” she concludes, having prompted witnesses to confirm this.

And on top of this game, of course, is a trickier one: The rest of the committee is being asked to indulge a what-if scenario that describes the actual rules under which they were elected.

But citing real-world details would break the spell, plunging the whole thing into the mire of accusations.

With a low-stakes hypothetical — hey, guys, let’s pretend someone, incredibly, did want to exploit the system — Ocasio-Cortez bends any air of wide-eyed innocence to her advantage.

If you really were frivolous or an unwelcome interloper in serious affairs, the upside is that you’d be excused from having to pretend that the rules of serious affairs actually work. You’d be free to be the 2019 version of Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde,” charmingly turning people’s underestimation of you against them.

That is a crock, a rewriting of history.

O-Cortez actually made a fool of herself.

The NYT author went on to talk about her amazing talent to manage and control attention. What the author didn’t say is AOC does that thanks to the media covering up her idiocy and generally protecting her no matter what.

Alter ends with a summary description of the mosh pit and fake news but seems blissfully unaware that they are it.

In the piece, Alter describes Ocasio-Cortez as the “Wonder Woman of the left, Wicked Witch of the right,” according to CNN.

Ocasio-Cortez spent some of her Wednesday night tweeting about political issues, including gun control in the wake of the New Zealand mosques massacres.

“Sandy Hook happened 6 years ago and we can’t even get the Senate to hold a vote on universal background checks,” she wrote. “Christchurch happened, and within days New Zealand acted to get weapons of war out of the consumer market.

“This is what leadership looks like,” she wrote with a downward pointing arrow emoji to a video of a speech by the New Zealand prime minister announcing the weapons ban.

Therefore, AOC is really a great leader, not the communist who wants to take our guns based on a fallacious, illogical argument.

AOC is on the cover of this week's @TIME. @CharlotteAlter describes her as "the second most talked-about politician in America…" pic.twitter.com/UgWdDqbLJ6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 21, 2019

Her popularity is sinking a bit so they have to prop her up again and pretend her nitwit persona is actually brilliance.

Are you buying this? Apparently college youth are.

Candidate Nix isn’t:

