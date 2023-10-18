Putin Notices Our Strike Force Is in Range

Putin just said US aircraft carriers are moved into the Mediterranean in range of Russia’s airborne hypersonics in the Black Sea.

“This is not a threat. But I would just like to inform you on behalf of the Russian Air Force.”

He then described the heavily weaponized planes that patrol the area. It’s also important to note that Putin is walking around with the nuclear football in hand for the cameras, while smiling slyly.

BREAKING: Putin just said the US aircraft carriers are in range of Russia’s airborne hypersonics in the Black Sea “This is not a threat. But I would just like to inform you on behalf of the Russian Air Force”pic.twitter.com/Apj8Em8O2o — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) October 18, 2023

According to Reuters:

Rare footage was shown on Wednesday of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing accompanied by officers carrying the so-called nuclear briefcase which can be used to order a nuclear strike.

Putin, after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, was filmed walking to another meeting surrounded by security and followed by two Russian naval officers in uniform each carrying a briefcase. The camera zooms in on one of the briefcases.

Russia’s nuclear briefcase is traditionally carried by a naval officer. Known as the “Cheget” (named after Mount Cheget in the Caucasus Mountains), the briefcase is with the president at all times but is rarely filmed.

“There are certain suitcases without which no trip of Putin’s is complete,” the Kremlin correspondents of state news agency RIA said in a post on Telegram under the footage.

In another clip, Putin walks out of a meeting in Beijing with the naval officers again filmed just a few paces from Putin who grins as he walks down some stairs. [With the nuclear football]

No American or Israeli civilian asked for any of this. As I’ve said before, Biden is destroying the world by doing everything wrong and showing tremendous weakness in every area of foreign and domestic policy,

So, what do you think? Will he beat his 81 million vote record in 2024?

