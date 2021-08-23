Putin will NOT allow Afghan refugees/militants to enter Russia

















Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday his country won’t accept Afghan refugees because he doesn’t want to deal with “militants” masquerading as asylum-seekers.

“Does that mean that they can be sent without visas to those countries, to our neighbors, while they themselves don’t want to take them without visas?” Putin raged to the Russian TASS news agency. “Why is there such a humiliating approach to solving the problem?’

He said he will not accept “militants showing up here under cover of refugees.”

Indeed, militants on the UK ‘no-fly’ list have already tried to board the planes in Kabul.

The US has negotiated with various countries to at least temporarily accept Afghans who are fleeing their country after its swift takeover by the Taliban.

THE AFGHAN REFUGEES IN EUROPE

Before you criticize Putin on this issue, read the article on this link. According to one who worked with the Afghan refugees to Europe, they were the most perverse and brought a massive crime wave with them. Sexual assaults against local women, including gang rapes of children, greatly increased.

“Most of the assaults were being committed by refugees of one particular nationality: by Afghans,” the author wrote but it wasn’t reported because the officials didn’t want to give fodder to the right-wing.

As New York’s new governor Kathy Hochul welcomes all Afghan refugees with open arms, Russia will be far safer. No one can trust the US government to properly vet these people.

