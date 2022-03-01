Putin’s “De-Militarization and De-Nazification” of Ukraine

By Paul Dowling

Opinion: The author’s opinions do not necessarily reflect the views of the Independent Sentinel.

“We’ll have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time.” – Bill Gates, speaking to CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at Germany’s annual Munich Security Conference

“De-Militarization and De-Nazification”

In the early hours of February 24, 2022, Russian troops entered Ukraine. According to Breitbart, “Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a surprise television announcement at roughly 6:00 a.m. Moscow time, 10:00 p.m. Eastern. The Russian dictator described the unprovoked attack as a ‘special military operation for the de-Militarization and de-Nazification of Ukraine.’” But was the attack really unprovoked? Just what is it that counts as a legitimate provocation? In Putin’s mind, it may well have been the sustained threat, over a long period of time, of an increasing potential for harm against Russia – and perhaps the world – posed by the Ukrainian Deep State.

CIA-Trained Neo-Nazis

Branko Marcetic, of the Jacobin, has written, “The CIA has been secretly training anti-Russian groups in Ukraine since 2015. Everything we know points to the likelihood that includes neo-Nazis. . .. The US government has a well-documented history of backing extremist groups as part of a panoply of foreign policy misadventures, which inevitably end up blowing up in the American public’s face.”

Marcetic’s claims are on the money. In 2013, the American Deep State staged a color revolution in Ukraine that “led to the replacement of Ukraine’s democratically elected government with a coalition of neo-Nazi groups covertly supported by CIA-funded foundations . . . like the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID); George Soros’s Renaissance Foundation and the Dutch Embassy.”

A Historic Basis for the Claim That Nazis Are Embedded in the Ukrainian Swamp

According to Larry Johnson’s report in the Gateway Pundit, “The Nazis entered the 1941 version of Ukraine on the 21st of June. . .. Remember the Nazis launched a blitzkrieg. They did nothing to avoid inflicting civilian casualties.” This is in contrast to Putin’s stated intent of avoiding the targeting of civilians. Johnson continues his narration thus: “It took Army Group South six weeks to reach Kiev (August 7) and another seven weeks to secure its surrender (26 September 1941). There was no holding back. Cities and civilian strongholds were bombed mercilessly. I think this is an interesting benchmark for comparing Putin’s progress in defanging the Ukrainian military. In contrast to the Nazis of 1941, Putin’s forces are focused on hitting military targets. Yes, they have killed and wounded some civilians. But Putin has not authorized a massive attack on civilians.”

Could it be that Putin’s forces have actually been allowed to move much more quickly than Nazi forces back in 1941, due, in part, to their noticeable efforts in avoiding civilian targets and their stated aim of removing deadly Deep-State corruption? Could it be that Ukrainians awake to the fact that the Nazis never really left have given tacit permission to Putin’s troops to move about almost without impediment?

Subsequent to World War Two, the American intelligence community “protected Ukraine’s Nazis (who had participated in genocidal terrorism against neighboring Poles and Ukrainian Jews) to ensure they never stood trial for war crimes at Nuremberg. In 1989, as the Soviet Union began to disintegrate, Ukrainian fascists the CIA had incubated formed the Ukrainian nationalist neo-Nazi group, Svoboda.” In the years following, other fascist groups would form as well.

Preparing a Pandemic for Release?

Veterans Today has reported the following: “[T]he U.S., more specifically the Pentagon, operates several bioweapons labs in Ukraine. . .. The U.S. has always refused international inspections of its labs, so no one knows what they are researching in these labs. But we can assume that Russian special forces will take a closer look at these labs in the coming days. . .. A tweet was published on Twitter about this and the user was immediately blocked. I won’t go into the content of the tweet, which can still be found in an Internet archive [called ThreadReaderApp] . . .. My point is that Twitter was so quick to delete a tweet and its author [whose pen name is Clandestine] merely because he pointed out that there are U.S. bioweapons labs in Ukraine and that it looks like their capture is one of the important targets of the Russian military operation.” Indeed, if the tweet in question were false, it could not long endure scrutiny; it would be far better to leave the tweet up, in order to facilitate the questioning of its veracity, thus allowing it to be discredited by the wrecking ball of truth the poster of the tweet would eventually have to face.

Clandestine [now to be found on ThreadReaderApp] had commented, “I think I may be onto something about #Ukraine. Zelensky said the Russians are firing at ‘military installations.’ How broad is that term? I am seeing speculation that could include US-installed Biolabs.” And Truth11 has revealed the following: “Bioweapons laboratories in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, and the capital Kyiv, among other locations, have been targeted by Russian troops operating under Putin’s direct orders in recent days. Meanwhile, the US embassy in Ukraine has been caught scrubbing evidence of Biolabs in Ukraine while mainstream media and fact-checkers have begun telling the masses that the Biolabs doesn’t exist.” Fact-checkers tend to validate only that which the legacy media reports and approves as “fact.” This is a problem, especially in light of the media’s years of validating – among others – the falsehood that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to become America’s 45th president.

What Did Gates Say Just Ahead of Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine?

Not long ahead of Putin’s incursion into Ukraine, Bill Gates said, “We’ll have another pandemic. It will be a different pathogen next time.” This has caused many, in light of current events, to question whether or not the bioweapons labs in Ukraine might have been in the process of manufacturing the pathogen predicted by Gates, who was walking in the footsteps of his friend and associate, Anthony Fauci, by forecasting an imminent pandemic.

Fauci Also Signaled a Pandemic Ahead of Time

The HuffPost has reported on Fauci’s having made, in the not-too-distant past, the selfsame forecast regarding a pandemic that Gates just recently made: “Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease specialist, warned in early 2017 that a ‘surprise outbreak’ would occur during the Trump administration, and he said that more needed to be done to prepare for a pandemic. ‘There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases,’ he said in a speech titled ‘Pandemic Preparedness in the Next Administration’ at Georgetown University Medical Center. He delivered it just days before Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017.”

The US Had Already Engineered a Virus from Chinese Bats Back in 2015

Prior to the Trump Administration’s being elected, Jennifer “Jef” Akst wrote an article that was published in the pages of The Scientist, wherein she wrote the following item which should be of interest to anyone knowledgeable about the Deep State’s past development of gain-of-function bioweapons: “Ralph Baric, an infectious-disease researcher at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, last week (November 9 [of 2015]) published a study on his team’s efforts to engineer a virus with the surface protein of the SHC014 coronavirus, found in horseshoe bats in China, and the backbone of one that causes human-like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in mice. The hybrid virus could infect human airway cells and caused disease in mice, according to the team’s results, which were published in Nature Medicine.” The New York Post has written, “The National Institutes of Health has stunningly admitted to funding gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at China’s Wuhan lab – despite Dr. Anthony Fauci repeatedly insisting to Congress that no such thing happened.” In light of this shocking revelation, is it possible that, just as Fauci farmed out such research to China’s Wuhan bioweapons lab in the past, some agent of the Deep State – possibly even Fauci himself – may have done likewise in Ukraine?

President Donald Trump actually accused the Chinese of releasing the SARS-CoV-2 (CoViD-19) bioweapon as an intentional attack on the United States, saying in May of 2020, “We went through the worst attack we’ve ever had on our country; this is the worst attack we’ve ever had. This is worse than Pearl Harbor; this is worse than the World Trade Center. There’s never been an attack like this.” So, if Trump has officially acknowledged a biological attack on the US being staged from China, then why would it be unreasonable for Putin to be concerned about the same kind of attack on Russia, the only difference being that it would be staged from Ukraine? The common thread would, of course, be that the Biolabs in both countries were working with the American Deep State.

John W. and Nisha Whitehead have observed that “[o]wing in large part to the U.S. government’s deep-seated and, in many cases, top-secret alliances with foreign nations and global corporations, it has become increasingly obvious that we have entered into a new world order – a global world order – made up of international government agencies and corporations. This powerful international cabal, let’s call it the Global Deep State, is just as real as the corporatized, militarized, industrialized American Deep State, and it poses just as great a threat to our rights as individuals under the U.S. Constitution, if not greater. We’ve been inching closer to this global world order for the past several decades, but COVID-19, which has seen governmental and corporate interests become even more closely intertwined, has shifted this transformation into high gear. Fascism has become a global menace.” Could it be that Putin wishes to prevent Russia from being destroyed by the fascist juggernaut which has become the Global Deep State?

Globalist Swamp Creatures in Ukraine

According to The Guardian, Ukraine is “the most corrupt nation in Europe.” The Guardian stated the following about the globalist Ukrainian Swamp back in February of 2015: “While the conflict with Russia heats up in the east, life for most Ukrainians is marred by corruption so endemic that even hospitals appear to be infected. Can anyone clean the country up?” Little did Ukrainians know that seven years in the future, Putin might make the attempt to do just that.

The BBC has connected the Deep-State dots by reporting that Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, is involved in both China and Ukraine. This is according to an article entitled “Hunter Biden: What was he doing in China and Ukraine?” It has also been reported in The Federalist Papers that “Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr. (who went to Ukraine in 2017) was a board member of Viscoil and executive at its related company NRGLab, which DID ENERGY Business in UKRAINE!”

Not only were family members of politicians involved in Deep-State corruption, but political associates have gotten into the act as well. According to The Gateway Pundit, “Kerry’s top campaign fundraiser, Devon Archer, visited Biden in the White House. Biden then visited the campaign, and Archer, along with Hunter Biden, was named to the board of Burisma Holdings, Ukraine’s largest natural gas producer. . .. Then Burisma hired Kerry’s former chief of staff, David Leiter, as a lobbyist.” And American Thinker has reported that “Joseph Cofer Black, a former CIA operative, served as Romney’s special adviser in his 2012 campaign for President.” Reportedly, “Black would wind up serving on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma at the same time that Hunter [Biden], who had no special knowledge of Ukraine or the energy business, was being paid ungodly sums to curry influence with the Obama-Biden administration. Was Black also hired because he was an adviser to a former governor and future senator with good connections in the Washington swamp?”

Time Will Tell the Truth About Putin

So, are the DC Swamp Creatures – dishonest media, corrupt Democrats, counterfeit Republicans, et al. – messaging against Putin’s take-down of the Ukrainian Swamp, only due to their globalist connections to it? Is Putin proving himself to be a veritable monster, or will the Russian strongman actually prove to be a savior incognito to Ukraine, as well as to his native Russia? Look for a peace agreement between Putin and Zelensky upon conclusion of Putin’s stated mission, in order to discover the truth of the matter. If Putin occupies Ukraine militarily, ruthlessly killing and maliciously oppressing the people, that would obviously demonstrate evil intentions on his part; but if he quits Ukraine under reasonable terms, leaving civilian areas mainly intact and having refrained from the targeting of innocents, the legacy media are going lose more credibility than ever. After having told Americans of ill intentions on the part of Putin, and has suggested his targeting of peaceful Ukrainians with wanton violence, any Americans who still put stock in the veracity of the legacy media should be disillusioned if and when the reality turns out to be otherwise, especially if Putin leaves Ukraine with a less corrupt and less dangerous state that turns out to be a boon to its citizenry. So, what kind of game is Putin playing in Ukraine? Time will tell.

~~~

Paul Dowling

Paul Dowling has written about the Constitution, as well as articles for Independent Sentinel, American Thinker, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Free Thought Matters.

