This Is Take Donald J Trump Off the Ballot Day

By
M Dowling
-
1
16

The Trump hearings to remove the former president from the ballot in Colorado and Minnesota began today. Progressive Democrats want to make him ineligible to run for the presidency and keep him so busy with trials and hearings that he can’t campaign.

I haven’t heard any Republicans talking about this.

Whatever the decision, the cases will immediately be appealed. Eventually, they will reach the Supreme Court. SCOTUS will make the decision.

This is a Civil War-era insurrection clause, and it has nothing to do with a riot in the Capitol. It was meant to keep the rebels out of Higher Office. It wasn’t used. There were plenty of rebels in the Congress.

This case relies on serious legal questions.

Trump is indicted in DC on felony charges of inciting an insurrection. Mr. Trump says the charges constitutes election interference.

The former president told everyone on January 6, 2021, to march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol, so it’s going to be hard for them to prove that he incited an insurrection, in my humble opinion.

Misusing the 14th Amendment against Donald Trump first came up over his business holdings and wealth. It was the brainchild of communist Elizabeth Warren.

Radical Democrats want to take away our choice and destroy the leading Republican candidate. Their ultimate goal is to end the Republican Party. They’re going for it – a permanent electoral majority.

This cop seems nice:

This guy is so impassiioned as he feigns his fealty to the Constitution.


Rosemary Marshall
Guest
Rosemary Marshall
1 hour ago

If Lyndon Larouche Jr. could be on the presidential ballot eight (count ’em, 8) times and never win, President Trump should be allowed one more try … We the People should be the ones to decide.

0
Reply
