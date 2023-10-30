This Is Take Donald J Trump Off the Ballot Day

The Trump hearings to remove the former president from the ballot in Colorado and Minnesota began today. Progressive Democrats want to make him ineligible to run for the presidency and keep him so busy with trials and hearings that he can’t campaign.

I haven’t heard any Republicans talking about this.

Whatever the decision, the cases will immediately be appealed. Eventually, they will reach the Supreme Court. SCOTUS will make the decision.

This is a Civil War-era insurrection clause, and it has nothing to do with a riot in the Capitol. It was meant to keep the rebels out of Higher Office. It wasn’t used. There were plenty of rebels in the Congress.

This case relies on serious legal questions.

Trump is indicted in DC on felony charges of inciting an insurrection. Mr. Trump says the charges constitutes election interference.

The former president told everyone on January 6, 2021, to march “peacefully and patriotically” to the Capitol, so it’s going to be hard for them to prove that he incited an insurrection, in my humble opinion.

Misusing the 14th Amendment against Donald Trump first came up over his business holdings and wealth. It was the brainchild of communist Elizabeth Warren.

Radical Democrats want to take away our choice and destroy the leading Republican candidate. Their ultimate goal is to end the Republican Party. They’re going for it – a permanent electoral majority.

This cop seems nice:

This is the DC cop who testified today in Colorado trial seeking to get Trump booted off the ballot. He is one of four J6 celebrity cops helping to promote J6 narrative–he referred to Trump supporters as “terrorists” during July 2021 J6 committee hearing: https://t.co/1NUhO8kAFQ — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) October 30, 2023

This guy is so impassiioned as he feigns his fealty to the Constitution.

This man is lying through his teeth. Then he waves around his pocket Constitution that he’s shredding as he speaks. pic.twitter.com/p7GVAX0ZiF — suzy (@Suzy_1776) October 30, 2023

