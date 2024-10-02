Quick Rundown on the Vance-Walz Debate

Readers, what do you think? Will you tell us who you think won and why?

Most of the questions were geared left: guns, abortion, climate change, child care, threats to democracy, J6. No questions about the wars or the dock strike.

The two witch moderators were completely unfair. They fact-checked Vance: Climate change is real, and it’s getting worse fast—end of story. Vance embarrassed Brennan for fact-checking him, and that got him some points. He did great with the awful moderators.

Vance kept his cool throughout, and he knows policies. Walz is dopey.

Brennan hounded Vance about former negative comments about Trump. He basically said he changed his mind.

There were a lot of discussions about giveaways, especially for mothers. It seems like the country’s women can’t survive without a federal program.

Much of the debate was a bore.

Gov. Tim Walz keeps lying about the fraudulent border bill, which was left unrebutted.

Abortion

Sen. Vance got into abortion issues. He could have said it is not a federal issue. Walz evaded the question of whether he supports abortion in the ninth month.

Walz told the Amber Thurman lie. She died from the abortion pills and some incompetence, not from a failure to have an abortion.

Walz lied more than once, but he was not fact-checked. However, Brennan asked about his Hong Kong-China lie.

Walz boasts that he is a “union guy” because he’s a teacher—not exactly a steelworker or coal miner. He’s a government worker who can’t be fired and doesn’t do backbreaking work.

Walz thinks that since the worldwide pandemic happened on Trump’s watch, he caused it and holds him responsible.

Gov. Tim quoted the bible to justify open borders and turning the US into a hellhole.

Walz is friends with school shooters.

When guns came up, Walz didn’t mention the weapons of war lie, but he did say this: he’s become friends with school shooters, and sometimes it’s just the gun. Really, Tim? He’s dumb.

Here’s a good response to that:

Censoring

Vance rattled Walz with Walz’s comments about censoring misinformation.  Walz used the hackneyed phrase about not yelling “fire” in a theater, which is not in the Constitution and is not illegal. What if there is a fire?

Housing:

Why doesn’t Kamala do it now?

The child care issue got the same amount of time as the border. That was absurd.


