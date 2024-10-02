Quick Rundown on the Vance-Walz Debate

Readers, what do you think? Will you tell us who you think won and why?

Most of the questions were geared left: guns, abortion, climate change, child care, threats to democracy, J6. No questions about the wars or the dock strike.

The two witch moderators were completely unfair. They fact-checked Vance: Climate change is real, and it’s getting worse fast—end of story. Vance embarrassed Brennan for fact-checking him, and that got him some points. He did great with the awful moderators.

Vance kept his cool throughout, and he knows policies. Walz is dopey.

Brennan hounded Vance about former negative comments about Trump. He basically said he changed his mind.

There were a lot of discussions about giveaways, especially for mothers. It seems like the country’s women can’t survive without a federal program.

Much of the debate was a bore.

Gov. Tim Walz keeps lying about the fraudulent border bill, which was left unrebutted.

Abortion

Sen. Vance got into abortion issues. He could have said it is not a federal issue. Walz evaded the question of whether he supports abortion in the ninth month.

Walz told the Amber Thurman lie. She died from the abortion pills and some incompetence, not from a failure to have an abortion.

JD VANCE JUST ASKED TIM WALZ IF HE SUPPORTS FORCING CATHOLIC HOSPITALS INTO DOING ABORTIONS! JD Vance is ON FIRE! Tonight, Tim Walz officially became Tim Walzo the Clown. Kamala DEFINITELY wouldn’t want you to share this! pic.twitter.com/cSDUV9yHkc — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) October 2, 2024

Minnesota law had a specific duty to care for children who survive abortions. Walz repealed that duty. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) October 2, 2024

Walz lied more than once, but he was not fact-checked. However, Brennan asked about his Hong Kong-China lie.

Margaret Brennan asks @GovTimWalz about a lie where he claimed he was in Hong Kong during Tiananmen Square, and he talks about growing up in a small town. He couldn’t just say that he lied. Brennan had to ask Walz a second time. — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) October 2, 2024

Walz boasts that he is a “union guy” because he’s a teacher—not exactly a steelworker or coal miner. He’s a government worker who can’t be fired and doesn’t do backbreaking work.

Walz thinks that since the worldwide pandemic happened on Trump’s watch, he caused it and holds him responsible.

Gov. Tim quoted the bible to justify open borders and turning the US into a hellhole.

Walz is friends with school shooters.

When guns came up, Walz didn’t mention the weapons of war lie, but he did say this: he’s become friends with school shooters, and sometimes it’s just the gun. Really, Tim? He’s dumb.

Tampon Tim: “I’ve become friends with school shooters.” pic.twitter.com/QQPEpzLTHn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 2, 2024

Here’s a good response to that:

Walz seems to think guns fire by themselves. Is he medicated? #VPDebate2024 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 2, 2024

Censoring

Vance rattled Walz with Walz’s comments about censoring misinformation. Walz used the hackneyed phrase about not yelling “fire” in a theater, which is not in the Constitution and is not illegal. What if there is a fire?

Housing:

.@JDVance: “We do want to blame Kamala Harris for letting in millions of illegal aliens into this country which does drive cost up. 25 million illegal aliens competing with Americans for scarce homes is one of the most significant drivers of home prices.” pic.twitter.com/M0OTq6QJpX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 2, 2024

.@JDVance: “Kamala had the opportunity to enact all of these great policies, and what she’s actually done instead is drive the cost of food higher by 25%, drive the cost of housing higher by about 60%, open the American Southern border, and make middle-class life unaffordable for… pic.twitter.com/nWqDkFGhSS — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 2, 2024

Why doesn’t Kamala do it now?

“If Kamala Harris has such great plans to help Americans, then why isn’t she doing it right now?” -Senator JD Vance (This is something I hear a lot when talking to voters.) #VPDebate2024 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 2, 2024

“You’ve got a tough job here. You’ve got to pretend that Donald Trump didn’t deliver rising take home pay, which of course he did. You’ve got to pretend that Donald Trump didn’t deliver lower inflation, which of course he did. And then you’ve got to defend Kamala Harris’s… pic.twitter.com/s8hvHOxPNB — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 2, 2024

The child care issue got the same amount of time as the border. That was absurd.