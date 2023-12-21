Coons Dog Whistle: Eliminate Trump By Any Means Necessary

Eliminate Trump by any means necessary! That’s the Democrat message carried by Chris Coons earlier today. His rationale is that he deemed Donald Trump a danger to our Constitution. It’s a dangerous message, and it’s un-American, but that’s who we are now.

Americans need to pay attention. The dictatorship is coming, but it’s not Donald Trump bringing it.

I don’t think Americans realize how close we are to living in a dictatorship. The Supreme Court is the only thing stopping democrats from wrongfully taking Donald Trump’s name off all the ballots. Think about that for a moment. Democrats want to pack the Supreme court and now… — Philip Anderson (@PhilipAnde25595) December 21, 2023

Chris Coons gave a rather alarming “end justified the means” speech today on CNN. The radical Left Senator said, “So whether it is a court that determines he’s unfit to hold office because he took up force against our Constitution, or mobilized a mob against our Constitution, or because the electorate throws him out,” Coons said. “I don’t think it really matters. If he’s unfit to hold office, we should all be encouraged by any action that makes it less likely that he will return to the presidency.”

Chris Coons doesn’t care who does it or how they do it as long as Donald Trump does not return to the presidency and they get a demented figurehead back in office.

Here is what you should hear in his statement: Whether it’s a fake insurrection, the work of judicial tyrants, or the electorate that listens to the media throwing him out, it doesn’t matter as long as they don’t have a President who wants to make America First.

He sounds like antifa: by any means necessary.

Coons is the one who can’t find one shred of evidence against Joe Biden. Coons believes if you’re a Republican, you’re guilty until proven innocent. He made that clear during the Kavanaugh hearings.

Brainless Dictator Biden’s Democrat Communist campaign co-chair @ChrisCoons says ‘far left loon anti-constitutional court activists are a good thing.’ Stupid anti-American, anti-constitutional dumbass Delaware Senator Coons is a fucking should be admonished by Senate. https://t.co/LAMOWZnphh — Kenny, USA Patriot (@kennethy69) December 20, 2023

Democrats, who claim they worry about our democracy [constitutional Republic] are the biggest threat to it.

And they are desperate. Nothing worse than wounded wild animals who can’t kill their enemy.

Coons has been around a long time, and he’s always come off as a communistic individual. In this next clip, he’s simply lying. He’s not stupid; he’s lying because the end justifies the means.

Biden campaign co-chair Chris Coons: “Biden has been committed to improving the security of our border!” This administration has overseen the worst border crisis on record. What he’s committed is Treason for not protecting our sovereignty, you POS! pic.twitter.com/bAEZlTlcsS — GT SD Jack’s (@realredsd) December 20, 2023

This is a ridiculous reading of the 14th Amendment. We should find some law on the books we can distort to put this commie in prison.

Sen. Chris Coons on Colorado Supreme Court barring Trump from the primary ballot: “I think it is a plain reading of the text of the 14th Amendment…there was a finding by the court in Colorado, looking at the evidence, that former President Trump participated in an insurrection” pic.twitter.com/6EpMtPWZpi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 20, 2023

