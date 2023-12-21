Coons Dog Whistle: Eliminate Trump By Any Means Necessary

M Dowling
Eliminate Trump by any means necessary! That’s the Democrat message carried by Chris Coons earlier today. His rationale is that he deemed Donald Trump a danger to our Constitution. It’s a dangerous message, and it’s un-American, but that’s who we are now.

Americans need to pay attention. The dictatorship is coming, but it’s not Donald Trump bringing it.

Chris Coons gave a rather alarming “end justified the means” speech today on CNN. The radical Left Senator said, “So whether it is a court that determines he’s unfit to hold office because he took up force against our Constitution, or mobilized a mob against our Constitution, or because the electorate throws him out,” Coons said. “I don’t think it really matters. If he’s unfit to hold office, we should all be encouraged by any action that makes it less likely that he will return to the presidency.”

Chris Coons doesn’t care who does it or how they do it as long as Donald Trump does not return to the presidency and they get a demented figurehead back in office.

Here is what you should hear in his statement: Whether it’s a fake insurrection, the work of judicial tyrants, or the electorate that listens to the media throwing him out, it doesn’t matter as long as they don’t have a President who wants to make America First.

He sounds like antifa: by any means necessary.

Coons is the one who can’t find one shred of evidence against Joe Biden. Coons believes if you’re a Republican, you’re guilty until proven innocent. He made that clear during the Kavanaugh hearings.

Democrats, who claim they worry about our democracy [constitutional Republic] are the biggest threat to it.

And they are desperate. Nothing worse than wounded wild animals who can’t kill their enemy.

Coons has been around a long time, and he’s always come off as a communistic individual. In this next clip, he’s simply lying. He’s not stupid; he’s lying because the end justifies the means.

This is a ridiculous reading of the 14th Amendment. We should find some law on the books we can distort to put this commie in prison.


Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
12 seconds ago

They’re going to be wishing they were never born. Serves them right, vial, disgusting people. They were never fit to be in public office to begin with. They took the oath of office with one hand behind their back, and with their fingers crossed.

