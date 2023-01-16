Zelensky’s Going to WEF Summit & Forced Migration

New World Order Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, will attend the Davos Summit. He’s working on a reconstruction plan with the WEF’s ally, Larry Fink. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Larry Fink of BlackRock are working on the plan.

Zelensky’s going to sign a postwar reconstruction. We knew this in December.

It’s starting to make a lot of sense as to why we’re endlessly funding the Ukraine War.

According to Bloomberg, Zelensky said in an evening address to the nation, “Specialists of this company are already helping Ukraine to structure the fund for the reconstruction of our state.”

Zelensky’s statement can be read here. It reads in part.

“BlackRock manages client assets worth about 8 trillion dollars…Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Larry Fink agreed to focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channelling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy.”

The corrupt ties of money launderers and authoritarians. and 10% for the Big Guy in the reconstruction.

WEF’S FORCED MIGRATION

At the same time, WEFers are talking about forced migration, which we are already witnessing. The WEFers are demonic. Why do the slides talk about forced migration (see below)?

The answer is that it’s the plan, and it’s well underway. It’s destroying our citizenship and sovereignty. It’s also taking away our votes.

When they predict something, it amazingly comes true.

Do you see the plan now?

Why does your WEF slide say involuntary migration https://t.co/RyKuaJoQ1X — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2023

