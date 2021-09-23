Race hustler Al Sharpton told to “get out of Texas”

















Race hustler Al Sharpton called for an investigation into the border patrol agents on horseback who simply did their damn job by containing illegal native Haitian aliens, who are mostly from Chile where they had refuge.

Hecklers shouted Al down and told him to “get out of Texas.”

“Del Rio is a loving, caring community! We don’t want your racism in Texas, get out of here!” a bystander shouted.

Al is the racist, but people like him and Maxine Waters are accusing the Border Patrol of racism. Did you notice The innocent Border Patrol horsemen who were simply reining horses are probably Hispanic?

Sharpton brought his Chicago bodyguards with him. Why doesn’t he start worrying about the black people murdered every day in his hellhole?

Professional race hustler Al Sharpton gets HECKLED beyond belief during border visit. “Del Rio is a loving, caring community! We don’t want your racism in TX, get out of here!” The Border Patrol who are not allowed to do their already impossible jobs and actually gets in trouble when they try to contain 16,000 invaders. The Border Patrol being demonized by people like Maxine Waters and Al Sharpton were suspended for NOTHING. It’s infuriating. Watch the clips: Sharpton calls for full investigation into Border Patrol for using reins to direct horses. pic.twitter.com/DLuZiA1Orv — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) September 23, 2021

AL SHARPTON OWNED: Protestors hijack Al Sharpton’s press conference in Del Rio Texas “WE DON’T WANT YOUR RACISM IN TEXAS” a man shouts 📷: https://t.co/Vafl6n0QTL pic.twitter.com/GSXTVmBXp6 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 23, 2021

