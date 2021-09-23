Race hustler Al Sharpton told to “get out of Texas”

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Race hustler Al Sharpton called for an investigation into the border patrol agents on horseback who simply did their damn job by containing illegal native Haitian aliens, who are mostly from Chile where they had refuge.

Hecklers shouted Al down and told him to “get out of Texas.”

“Del Rio is a loving, caring community! We don’t want your racism in Texas, get out of here!” a bystander shouted.

Al is the racist, but people like him and Maxine Waters are accusing the Border Patrol of racism. Did you notice The innocent Border Patrol horsemen who were simply reining horses are probably Hispanic?

Sharpton brought his Chicago bodyguards with him. Why doesn’t he start worrying about the black people murdered every day in his hellhole?


2 COMMENTS

  1. I’ll bet he’s never received that kind of response before. According to Ventura he quickly got in his vehicle and left. Sharpton, Go Away Now.

    I can’t help but remember the “Justice Brothers” skit from Rush.

