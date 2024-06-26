Rachel Levine Had Age Minimums Removed for Transitioning Kids

Rachel Levine, who lived as a married man into his 50s, decided he was a woman. He is a man who ‘became’ a woman and wants children worldwide to be able to do it.

Children can’t make informed decisions and shouldn’t be allowed to take life-altering drugs and surgeries.

Levine wants the world to be able to transition children, calling it healthcare. The Leftists call it healthcare, and we are all supposed to accept that.

There is no science behind any of this. He’s doing it strictly to promote some bizarre political ideology.

REMOVING AGE LIMITS INTERNATIONALLY

Levine pressed an international group of medical experts to remove age limits for adolescent surgeries from guidelines for the ‘care’ of transgender minors, according to newly unsealed court documents. The report came from the New York Times.

“Age minimums, officials feared, could fuel growing political opposition to such treatments.

“Email excerpts from members of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health recount how staff for Adm. Rachel Levine, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services and herself a transgender woman, urged them to drop the proposed limits from the group’s guidelines and apparently succeeded.”

[…]

The draft guidelines, released in late 2021, recommended lowering the age minimum to 14 for hormonal treatments, 15 for mastectomies, 16 for breast augmentation or facial surgeries, and 17 for genital surgeries or hysterectomies.

The proposed age limits were eliminated in the final guidelines outlining standards of care, spurring concerns within the international group and with outside experts as to why the age proposals had vanished.

Levine has children and still has no conscience or concern for these young people. His birth name is Richard Leland Levine. He’s a pediatrician, and Biden absurdly made him a four-star general without him doing a thing to earn the honor.

Related