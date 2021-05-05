McCarthy on hot mic says he’s “had it with” Liz Cheney









House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is fed up with Liz Cheney, and so are many Republicans.

“I think she’s got real problems,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy. He was talking to Steve Doocy off-air before going live and his mic was on. Axios got wind of the comment but they didn’t have the video/audio.

“I’ve had it with … I’ve had it with her,” he says. “You know, I’ve lost confidence.”

But the icing was saying “well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”

As we reported, her replacement was chosen — Elise Stefanik — but the RINO caucus plans to fight it.

And we even have a senator who chimed in. Mitt Romney wrote: Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie. As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: “I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.”

Is that what she’s doing? No one is asking her to lie, just to get in touch with the agenda and what the voters want. She will not do it.

These RINOs are beloved by Democrats who use them to blast the Party.

And naturally, a RINO McCain is available to back the unpopular, war mongering Cheney.

“Let’s cut the crap.” Meghan McCain accused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of “intentionally” trashing Rep. Liz Cheney on a hot mic. “They’re shivving her for her … saying that the election wasn’t stolen and for refusing to debase herself to Cheeto Jesus.” pic.twitter.com/ys8nObzEuh — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 5, 2021

