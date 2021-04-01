Racist Delta CEO demands photo ID to get on his planes









Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian is very unhappy about the “unacceptable” Georgia Election Integrity Act, and he told his employees just how disturbed he is by it.

DELTA AIRLINES CEO IS ON IT

On Wednesday, 72 black executives signed an open letter calling for American corporations to join the resistance. Wasting no time, on the same day, Delta CEO Ed Bastian did just that.

The bill is “unacceptable,” and “does not match Delta’s values,” he told every employee.

“The right to vote is sacred,” Bastian wrote. “It is fundamental to our democracy and those rights not only need to be protected but easily facilitated in a safe and secure manner.” He called the idea an “excuse” used across the country to “restrict voting rights.”

ILLOGIC AND COWARDICE REIGN IN THE CEO’S OFFICE

It only restricts voting rights except for ineligible voters or scam artists. It came about because Democrats are pushing mail-in voting and there are several problems with the process. For one, there are no voter I.D. requirements. The new act tightens the rules in a very reasonable manner and requires photo I.D. The law closed up some loopholes, that’s all.

Bastian, clearly a hypocrite, requires a real, valid, photo I.D. for anyone getting on his planes. If you are over 18, you have to show valid identification to fly! (*unless, of course, you are an illegal alien). After the TSA throws away your water and shampoo, you must prove you are who you say you are.

Why isn’t Bastian condemning the TSA?

How dare the Delta CEO require customers show valid I.D.s to get on its planes! Why doesn’t he just throw open the doors to his airplanes and let just anyone and everyone on without any I.D. or any other security checks?

He must be a RAAACIST!

IT’S DECIDED THEN, BASTIAN IS A RACIST

If he requires Black people to show I.D. like everyone else (except, of course, illegal aliens), isn’t he engaging in racism and preventing Black people from flying? Isn’t it restricting their rights?

Since Black people do fly all the time, can we now assume that they are just as capable as anyone else in obtaining I.D.?

By calling the Georgia voting law ‘unacceptable,’ he is proving he is a phony virtue-signaling, and pandering hypocrite who is actually insulting Black people by insinuating that they are too stupid to get I.D. like everyone else.

And what if someone shows up with a blatantly forged airplane ticket? Will his airline accept it and allow them to get on the plane? Wouldn’t it be hypocritical of him to have his employees stop them?

Wouldn’t his not allowing people to use forged tickets “restrict their right to fly” just like not accepting forged voting ballots “restricts the right to vote” according to his logic?

Ed Bastian is clearly a despicable coward. Cowardly people like Bastian are how our country falls.

