Racist Google Calls Ben Shapiro, Dennis Prager, Jordan Peterson ‘NAZIS’

Project Veritas posted footage yesterday of Google senior exec Jen Gennai discussing Google’s role in “preventing the next Trump situation.” Today, he’s posting new documentation.

A member of the Orwellian ‘transparency and ethics’ group at Google called Ben Shapiro, Prager U, and Jordan Peterson “Nazis using the dog whistles” and recommends the disabling of “the suggestion feature.”

Project Veritas writes:

Project Veritas has obtained a newly leaked document from Google that appears to show a Google employee and member of Google “transparency-and-ethics” group calling conservative and libertarian commentators, including Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro, “Nazis.” Project Veritas received this document after the release of its investigation into Google through the “Be Brave” campaign at VeritasTips@protonmail.com.

The email apparently was sent as part of the Google “transparency-and-ethics” group internal communications and suggests that content from PragerU, Jordan Peterson, and Ben Shapiro should be disabled from the “suggestion feature.”

The irony of calling Jewish conservatives who are very anti-white supremacy, Nazis, is not easy to miss. This is racism.

THE DOCUMENT

It reads: “Today it is often 1 or 2 steps to nazis, if we understand that PragerU, Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro et al are nazis using the dog whistles you can mention in step 1. I can receive these recommendations regardless of the content of what I’m looking at, and I have recorded thousands of internet users sharing the same experience.

I don’t think correctly identifying far-right content is beyond our capabilities. But if it is, why not go with Meredith’s suggestion of disabling the suggestions feature? This could be a significant step in terms of user trust.

Liam”

This will help Dennis Prager’s lawsuit against Google.

Ben Shapiro responded:

