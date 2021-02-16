Racist principal/professor calls for full white abolition









The hard-left Democrats, who now control the Democrat Party, are delegitimizing any appreciation of a majority-white culture. When they talk about white supremacy, they are referring to the white majority in this country who aren’t Democrats, and it could be any white person who is traditional in any way.

White leftists want the culture destroyed, as is clear to most by now.

A Principal of an East Side community school in New York allegedly sent parents a “tool for action” a while back. It’s important in that it exemplifies the thinking on the hard-left.

The principal, Barnor Hesse, comes from the University of Essex, served as an Assoc. Professor at Northwestern University, and as an adjunct at Columbia. He’s prominent, not just anyone. Unsurprisingly, he’s in or was in the African studies department at Northwestern.

He has a whiteness chart with definitions of the various ‘white types’ that is thoroughly racist. However, the Left wants you to believe no one can ever be racist against whites because some white people enslaved black people in the past.

The racists don’t want to be governed by whites who only governed because they are the majority.

By his account, if you’re white, you can’t value or preserve your history, the same history that made this country great. It goes on from there to his goal for all whites — become a white traitor and then dismantle all of our institutions.

Telling white people they are nothing but a negative and must give up whiteness is very offensive.

Apparently, this has been on the Internet for a couple of years. It is more of the very evil Critical Race Theory.

The author Barnor Hesse obviously hates white people. Reporter Christopher Rufo, who is attempting to expose Critical Race Theory for what it is, republished it.

“He put his Twitter account to private, but his last tweet was saying the snow cover in Chicago is a symbol of white supremacy. Top quality academic insights!,” said Christopher Ruffo, a researcher who is focused on school choice and Critical Race Theory.

All whites fall into one of these categories, Hesse states:

SCOOP: The principal of East Side Community School in New York sent white parents this “tool for action,” which tells them they must become “white traitors” and then advocate for full “white abolition.” This is the new language of public education. pic.twitter.com/0XA3xUpcuT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 15, 2021

They say he’s a thought leader, but most would say he’s just an ordinary hate-filled racist.

It's been circulating online for quite some time. It's been attributed to Prof Barnor Hesse or 'extrapolated' from his lectures Unsettling Whiteness https://t.co/imZD6Z3kwFhttps://t.co/tbbsipOTjx — Lucky Me (@Light_bound) February 15, 2021

