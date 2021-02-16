Socialist Omar’s hubby got $635k in COV bailout $$ to consult with her









Ilhan Omar’s husband received $635k in Covid-19 bailout money for his consulting firm. That is in addition to the $2.25 million her campaign gave him this year alone.

According to records, Ilhan Omar’s husband Tim Mynett received $635,000 in Covid-19 bailout money for his consulting firm. He co-owns the Washington D.C. firm E Street Group.

The company received $134,800 in Paycheck Protection Program loans and $500,000 in Economic Injury Disaster loans in April, records show E Street Group was also paid $2,256,700 since the start of 2020 from Omar’s campaign for digital advertising, fundraising consulting, and website production.

In mid-November, Omar announced that her campaign was terminating its contract with the firm after scrutiny about the payments.

Is he still eligible for COV money?

