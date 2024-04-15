Radical Islamist Stabs Bishop, 4 Others During a Service in Sydney

Orthodox Christian Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed in Sydney, Australia, during a service by a radical Islamist. He is in the hospital and has been stabilized. The incident happened at Christ the Good Shepherd Church.

According to Sky News, four people in total were stabbed. One man in his 60s and another in his 20s were treated at the scene. A man in his 50s and a man in his 30s are reportedly in serious condition with multiple lacerations.

Parishioners restrained the attacker, who screamed Allah Akbar during the stabbings.

He allegedly said in Arabic, “If He wasn’t criticizing my Prophet (Muhammad) and my religion (Islam), I wouldn’t have come or attacked.”

The Bishop is Assyrian and hundreds of furious Assyrians gathered at the church demanding the police hand the attacker over to them..

The stabbing is shocking and brutal:



He is in stable condition.

Good news is the Bishop is in stable condition as he was taken to the hospital. https://t.co/Z2SKdYCJiJ — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) April 15, 2024

Christians rising up in Sydney after brutal attack on an Orthodox Bishop @Chriscoveries on the ground pic.twitter.com/u0Yw5VFgZm — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) April 15, 2024

“Bring him out!” A crowd of over 5000 angry Australian Christians surrounded the church in Sydney where hundreds of riot police officers were guarding the “man” who attacked the bishop and the faithful. pic.twitter.com/vM8DVwQCgl — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) April 15, 2024

This is a video of the Bishop in 2023.

Australian Bishop, Mar Mari Emmanuel, talks about his trip to the Gaza strip. pic.twitter.com/pPI0aYyjQF — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) November 8, 2023

