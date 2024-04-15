Radical Islamist Stabs Bishop, 4 Others During a Service in Sydney

Orthodox Christian Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed in Sydney, Australia, during a service by a radical Islamist. He is in the hospital and has been stabilized. The incident happened at Christ the Good Shepherd Church.

According to Sky News, four people in total were stabbed. One man in his 60s and another in his 20s were treated at the scene. A man in his 50s and a man in his 30s are reportedly in serious condition with multiple lacerations.

Parishioners restrained the attacker, who screamed Allah Akbar during the stabbings.

He allegedly said in Arabic, “If He wasn’t criticizing my Prophet (Muhammad) and my religion (Islam), I wouldn’t have come or attacked.”

The Bishop is Assyrian and hundreds of furious Assyrians gathered at the church demanding the police hand the attacker over to them..

The stabbing is shocking and brutal:

He is in stable condition.

This is a video of the Bishop in 2023.


