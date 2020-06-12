Radicals rent out hotel to homeless & rioters who then trash it

The Minneapolis Sheraton was converted into a homeless shelter for rioters. It became a temporary home for more than 200 of them during the riots.

For more than a week, the hotel’s owner had allowed homeless people and activists to occupy the property. During that time, they damaged it, leaving filth everywhere as well as drug paraphernalia.

The owner received notice of lease violations in a letter this week from the property’s management company. Ryan Cos., which manages the Midtown Exchange Project. They cited rampant drug use and sales in common areas, mounting garbage and no apparent effort to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

ORGANIZERS ARE HARD-LEFT

Rosemary Fister, a public health nurse, helped organize what’s become known as the “Sanctuary Hotel.” She said some residents intend to defy the eviction order.

Fister and other organizers raised over $174,000 to take over the hotel. The temporary residents trashed the hotel.

WATCH:

As you can see from their statements they are hard-left and similar to the Occupiers of Zuccotti Park in New York and CHAZ in Seattle (weak or hard-left Democrats allow this to happen):

some comrades are occupying a Minneapolis hotel and turning it into a community housing resource. Help them out! https://t.co/vJphNPmfb5 — its june (@june_lastname) June 7, 2020

Housed and unhoused activists are holding a press conference outside the Minneapolis Sanctuary Hotel. There is no where else for them to go. #housingisahumanright pic.twitter.com/z5s7qOePgZ — Rosemary Fister (@RosemaryFister) June 9, 2020

Hundreds of unhoused people in Minneapolis who found shelter in a Sheraton hotel during recent protests now face eviction. “Using hotels for emergency housing is an obvious answer,” says public health nurse @RosemaryFister, one of the organizers behind the “Sanctuary Hotel.” pic.twitter.com/kvBBazVJQT — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) June 9, 2020

They’re heartsick about evictions from the hotel they do not own, but they don’t believe in ownership:

