AOC calls for Dems to get ’radicalized,’ do it for RBG

Democrat Congresswoman and communist revolutionary Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for her followers to take to the streets. She told them that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death should “radicalize” them into fighting even harder than they have been.

“Let this moment radicalize you,” Ocasio-Cortez urged her followers on Instagram live. “Let this moment really put everything into stark focus because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives. I need you to be ready.”

Ocasio-Cortez also warned that if Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tries to replace Ginsburg this year, there will be hell to pay.

“If Mitch McConnell is not going to honor RBG’s final wish, we will,” AOC warned in a solemn, mournful tone.

Ginsburg’s alleged and not-relevant deathbed wish is that she not be replaced until a new president is installed.

Why ever would we have to honor RBG’s final wish? She was far-left on every issue with rare exceptions and preferred the South African Constitution to ours. She was a radical activist on the court. We owe her respect for her as a person, but nothing more.

AOC is a communist and we owe her nothing as well.

“If Mitch McConnell isn’t going to honor RBG’s final wish, we will. We will. And we have to.” Thank you, ⁦@AOC⁩. For your voice. For your fight. Tonight. And always. pic.twitter.com/2P5ttuvJsx — Eliza Orlins (@elizaorlins) September 19, 2020