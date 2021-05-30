Donald Trump on transgenders in female sports, “it’s insane”



















Democrats are pushing transgender rights, which is ultimately flying against the grain of President Joe Biden’s “equity” agenda, violating women’s rights under Title IX, and “destroying women’s sports,” President Donald Trump said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax.

“This is insane and it’s going to destroy women’s sports,” Trump said on Newsmax TV’s “Dick Morris Democracy” in an exclusive interview. “Who’s going to – how do you compete?

“It’s so ridiculous. I can’t even believe we’ve got to have a conversation about it, actually.”

The Justice Department has dropped support for Connecticut girls who sued the state for permitting transgender participation in girl’s sports.

“It’s insane; it’s very unfair to women,” Trump said, echoing transgender former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner. “It’s going to destroy women’s sports, if it hasn’t already done it.

“You look at some states, every single record is held by a person who was a man just a little while ago.”

Trump referenced the case his administration’s DOJ supported before Biden’s DOJ dropped it, Chelsea Mitchell.

Transgenders are trying to in increase their numbers but they are still a tiny portion of the population. The government is violating the human rights of millions upon millions of girls and women to appease them and push a bizarre agenda.

