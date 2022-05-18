Rand Paul Reacts to Congress Spending Wildly This Week

Congress is still spending wildly without any sign of stopping in the foreseeable future. At some point, the US crashes. Rand Paul discussed it this afternoon.

As soon as $40 Billion goes out to Ukraine – with no oversight – Congress will send another $48 Billion to businesses they shut down during the pandemic. They want their votes and we get inflationary spending. They are literally spending wildly.

All of this debt adds to inflation, Sen. Paul said on Eric Bolling’s Newsmax show this afternoon.

Small Business COVID Relief Act of 2022 Bill (48 Billion)

Restaurant funding and aid – $40 Billion

Gyms and Fitness Facilities (and yacht clubs) $2 Billion

Live Events Industry #2 Billion

Border Businesses $1.4 Billion

Minor League Sports Teams (why?) $500Million

Exclave Businesses $85 Million

We spent nearly $2 Trillion last year and they ran out because it’s a free lunch with terrible inflation due to Congress spending wildly.

It’s a bad solution for a problem they caused.

We gave $100 billion to the semiconductor industry.

The average American family is paying $100 more a month thanks to inflation. It’s mostly Democrats but some Republicans are also complicit.

The only end is runaway inflation.

STOP, CONGRESS!

