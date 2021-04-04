Rand Paul Slams MLB who boycott GA while doing business with CCP & Cuba









Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) blasted Major League Baseball on Saturday for dealing with the Chinese Communist Party. They’re boycotting Georgia over a lie but gleefully signed a lucrative deal with human rights abusers.

Paul jabbed at the league on Twitter a day after commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the MLB was moving its July all-star game and 2021 draft out of Atlanta in protest of election reforms signed into law last month.

On Friday, Manfred said that the MLB was relocating the all-star game and draft because it was “the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport.”

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views,” Manfred said in a statement. “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.”

What values? The ones that give the subtle okay to enslaving Uyghurs?

Your sports league might be a little too woke if it will freely do business with Communists in China and Cuba, but boycotts a US state that wants people to show an ID to vote. #MLBAllStarGame #mlb — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 3, 2021

Two days prior to the announcement, the league extended a television deal with state-owned Chinese tech giant Tencent on Wednesday. The new deal grants Tencent the rights to stream MLB games to a number of Asian countries until 2023, according to Fox News.

In 2017, the MLB partnered with a state-owned Chinese group to grow the sport in China. The league announced a 10-year deal with the Beijing Enterprises Real-Estate Group Ltd. (BEREGL) in December 2017 to build numerous new baseball facilities across the country.

“We are thrilled to have a strategic alliance with Major League Baseball that seeks to enhance the playing level of professional baseball teams in China,” BEREGL chairman Qian Xu said in a statement. “This new relationship with MLB also will seek to provide Chinese youth with new facilities to participate in this great game while advancing their education and learning valuable life lessons.”

Their values are greed and dishonesty.

At the same time, what is China doing to the people of Hong Kong? And what about the threats to Taiwan.

