Rand Paul’s Office Goes Up in Flames

One day after referring Dr. Fauci for prosecution, Rand Paul’s office building went up in flames. There is no evidence that there is a connection between the two. I only mention it because it is a coincidence, and it looks odd. Rand Paul has been the target of several assaults, so you always have to wonder if he’s a target. However, it should also be noted that other buildings were affected as well, not just Rand Paul’s.

No one was hurt and Dr. Paul was not in the office.

The fire broke out in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Friday. Kentucky Senator Paul had just referred Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for prosecution to the Department of Justice the day before.

It’s doubtful the DOJ will do a thing.

THE FIRE

As reported by various media, a total of nine teams responded to the fire, including 31 personnel, two deputy chiefs, and a fire chief.

The roof collapsed, and there was significant damage to the building. They don’t think the building can be used again.

Senator Paul said in his statement: “We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders, who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause. We have a very well-established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians.”


