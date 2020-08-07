Rape suspect released over the virus murders his accuser

Rape suspect, Ibrahim E. Bouaichi, who was released from jail to ‘help slow the spread of Coronavirus’ murdered his accuser.

He murdered the woman who accused him of kidnapping and rape shortly after being released from jail in Alexandria, Virginia, reported WJLA.

The victim, Karla Elizabeth Dominguez Gonzalez, a native of Venezuela, who testified against Bouaichi in December, was found shot to death on July 29.

Bouaichi was indicted on rape charges, however, his lawyers argued that their client should be released from jail due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He was released on April 9.

Less than a month after Bouaichi’s release from the Alexandria jail, he was arrested May 8 for allegedly ramming a K-9 officer’s vehicle in Greenbelt, where he lives with his parents, the Washington Post said.

He was charged with first-degree assault, harming a law enforcement dog and other counts, and released May 11, Maryland court records show.

Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter told the Washington Post that at the time, local authorities there were not notified of the charges Bouiachi faced in Prince George’s County. They would have tried to revoke bond for him if they had been, Porter said.

But Bouaichi remained free — and on July 29, he returned to Dominguez’s apartment building and fatally shot her, police said.

Police spotted Bouaichi driving in Alexandria. The gave chase and he crashed his car.

Authorities found him inside of his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The leftist law enforcement policies are responsible for her death.