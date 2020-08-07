Trump will issue executive orders for virus relief as Schumer & Pelosi demand trillions

There will be no deal on the relief package prior to the self-imposed Friday deadline. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Schumer for two hours, trying to make a breakthrough, but it was hopeless.

Democrats will come off their 3.4 trillion dollar price tag if Republicans go up past the trillion, but they refused (that’s good).

“In the meantime, we’re going to take executive orders, to try to alleviate some of the pain that people are experiencing,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he and Meadows “will recommend to the president based upon our lack of activity today to move forward with some executive orders.”

“Again we agree with the Speaker, this is not the first choice,” he added.

Watch:

#BREAKING: Sec. Steven Mnuchin, Mark Meadows will recommend President Trump to move ahead with executive orders on rent, student loans, unemployment: "We agree with the Speaker this is not the first choice but people have run out of the enhanced unemployment." pic.twitter.com/VY9zqG54Rx — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2020

Mnuchin said administration officials will be recommending executive orders to deal with unemployment after the $600 per week federal benefit expired last week.

They will also recommend that Trump sign orders relating to rental foreclosures and student loans.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time for us to finalize these and process them but we’ll do them as quickly as we can because the president wants action,” Mnuchin said.

The executive orders could be signed as soon as the weekend, the GOP negotiators said.

Schumer and Pelosi have NO idea of spending limits. They simply want their socialist agenda and price is no object.

“Don’t say it’s your way or no way, and if we do that we can accomplish a whole lot of things,” Schumer said. “The other choice is for them to do executive orders, which by their own admission, they said it to us repeatedly, is not close to as good.”

Does he have any idea how large our debt is???