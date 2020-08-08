Schumer says open schools or you’ll ‘hurt the economy significantly,’ Trump was right

Democrats, the teachers’ unions, and their media do not want to open the schools. The teachers’ unions are melodramatically telling staff to write out their wills. The far-left leaders of the unions were holding out for the implementation of far-left agenda items like single-payer. The LA teachers’ union is demanding a wealth and millionaires tax, and the defunding of police before they re-open.

New York Public Schools will open in September, says Governor Cuomo. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also stated that we have to open our schools in the Fall. That’s new. Polling must be terrible on this issue.

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “If we don’t open up the schools, you’re going to hurt the economy significantly.”

Sooo…Trump was right?

Part of his spiel on the clip below is Schumer wanting to spend trillions on gifts to his voting bloc. “Investments,” as he calls them, is the spending of money we don’t have. Republicans are rejecting it. The GOP wants virus relief this time, period! The President will do what he can with executive orders but has no control over the funding. Democrats have the House and control of the purse which means they will hold people hostage for their agenda.

Watch him talk about opening the schools at 04:50:

