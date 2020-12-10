Raphael Warnock compares USA to Cuba as he memorializes him

Rev. Raphael Warnock, whose Senate runoff race in Georgia will help decide which party controls the Senate and the country next year, is dealing with another revealing speech from his past.
In a resurfaced video of a speech he made shortly after the death of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in 2016, he compared political prisoners in Cuba to Black Americans who are unfairly treated under the U.S. criminal justice system.
“If some people get slapped on the hand for the same crime, and others go to federal prison, then we too have our own political prisoners,” he said.
In the same sermon, Warnock touted Castro’s legacy, saying, “We pray for the people of Cuba in this moment. We remember Fidel Castro, whose legacy is complex. Don’t let anyone tell you a simple story; life usually isn’t very simple. His legacy is complex, kind of like America’s legacy is complex.”
Since Warnock is a Liberation Theologist and a radical Marxist, we know what part of Castro’s legacy he likes — the communism part.
