Ratings down a whopping 70%! Silver to pull back on Marxist messages

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced this week that the [Marxist] Black Lives Matter messages on the court and jerseys might mostly disappear next year since this was an extraordinary year and next year will be a ‘get back to normal’ year. He didn’t mention that their ratings plummeted to a 40-year low.

Silver also didn’t mention the NBA’s deep ties to China — the Maoist Chinese Communist Party.

He did see the need to de-politicize.

Will they still kneel during the Anthem and shove the Marxist Black Lives Matter mantra down our throats? It’s not a successful business model but they might continue but low-key it.

People need freedom from stress and politics is stressful. Basketball is supposed to be a relief from all that.

Sunday’s ratings for game 3 of the NBA Finals were down a whopping 70% since the last time China LeBron James was in the finals. That is according to Fox sports radio host Clay Travis.

SILVER’S PULLING BACK

Adam Silver said during an interview with NBA Countdown this week that the [communist] Black Lives Matter Marxist messaging on the courts and jerseys will be “largely left off the floor” next season.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols said, “The NBA has certainly been the most visible billion-dollar organization championing social justice and civil rights. As you noted in your press conference the other day, though, that has not been universally popular. How committed are you to being that going forward?”

His response: “We’re completely committed to standing for social justice and racial equality and that’s been the case going back decades. It’s part of the DNA of this league. How it gets manifested is something we’re gonna have to sit down with the players and discuss for next season. I would say, in terms of the messages you see on the court and our jerseys, this was an extraordinary moment in time when we began these discussions with the players and what we all lived through this summer. My sense is there’ll be somewhat a return to normalcy, that those messages will largely be left to be delivered off the floor.”

