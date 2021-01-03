RAV-TV interview with Jovan Pulitzer

Heather Mullins of Real America’s Voice caught up with Jovan Pulitzer for an interview. He told her that if he could get access to the Dominion machines, he could solve the issue concerning potential fraud in about three hours.

As he said, this is the peoples’ information and it should be transparent.

The interviewer asked about the poll books, and Mr. Pulitzer explained how his team proved the machines were connected to the Internet. As simple a thing as a thermostat on the wall allowed access via the Internet to the poll pad.

FULTON COUNTY, GA! Exclusive interview with @JovanHPulitzer after the Georgia Senate Hearing where he broke the news of his team gaining real time access to Fulton County poll pads! He discusses forensic auditing of ballots, the security breach, & more. Must watch! @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/7Xhl1PrLi2 — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) December 31, 2020