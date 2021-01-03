RAV-TV interview with Jovan Pulitzer

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Heather Mullins of Real America’s Voice caught up with Jovan Pulitzer for an interview. He told her that if he could get access to the Dominion machines, he could solve the issue concerning potential fraud in about three hours.

As he said, this is the peoples’ information and it should be transparent.

The interviewer asked about the poll books, and Mr. Pulitzer explained how his team proved the machines were connected to the Internet. As simple a thing as a thermostat on the wall allowed access via the Internet to the poll pad.

  2. Few people understand, or realize, that many devices have built-in “Web Servers” coded within them. The poll books themselves aren’t the “Dominion machine” or Tabulators and house the records of registered voters. Of course that is where there is a great deal of fraud. The voter rolls consist of many unqualified voters which can be used for legitimate votes in the final counts.

