Reading and Math Scores Plummet in the US, Remember Who to Thank

The facts are in and they’re horrific. School children lost years due to the pandemic, societal problems, and politics if their latest scores are any indication.

The Education Department’s test scores post-pandemic are abysmal. Students in fourth grade reveal the worst drop in math and reading scores in decades.

Scores released Thursday show unprecedented drops on the long-term trends tests that are part of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the “Nation’s Report Card.” The tests are administered to U.S. students age 9, the Wall Street Journal reports.

It’s more than a pandemic problem experts say and it will take a generation to rebound. The lost years set crucial foundations for the future.

The scores of lower-performing students are most troubling and could take decades to bounce back, said Dr. Aaron Pallas, professor of Sociology and Education at Teachers College, Columbia University.

“I don’t think we can expect to see these 9-year-olds catch up by the time they leave high school,” he said, referring to the lower-performing students. “This is not something that is going to disappear quickly.”

Average scores in reading for 2022 declined to 215 out of a possible 500, falling five points from 2020. Math scores fell seven points, to 234. The results mark the largest drop in reading scores since 1990 and the first decline in math scores since the test began in 1971. Math and reading scores for the exam are now at their lowest levels since the 1990s.

The drops in test scores were roughly four times greater among the students who were the least proficient in both math and reading. Gaps in performance in math between Black and white students also grew. Scores among Asian students were the only bright spot: they improved by one point in reading.

Regionally, scores took the biggest dive in the Midwest and Northeast, where cumulative reading and math scores fell 16 and 15 points, respectively. Scores were strongest across the West, where they fell five points. In the South they fell by 13 points.

DON’T FORGET DR. FAUCI

Remember to thank Dr. Anthony Fauci who didn’t care a bit about businesses or children. He lied to keep the lockdowns going.

The lockdowns, quarantines, and other school restrictions were far worse for children than COVID ever would have been. Also, teacher absences were serious problems as well as the societal problems in schools.

TEACHER’S UNIONS AND POLITICS!

The lowest performers on the test reported having less access to computers and teachers.

There was plenty of money for schools – $190 billion – but it was frittered away.

Why isn’t anyone mentioning the teacher’s union? Who can forget how they refused to go back to work thanks to the communist teacher’s unions demanding all kinds of extreme perks and protections.

It’s time to abolish the teachers unions and retire Randi Weingarten to a quiet life drinking boxed wine and rage-watching MSNBC. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 31, 2022

How about next time, we lock down the sick people, not those who are well.

Related