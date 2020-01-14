Shep Smith Moving to Fox News Competitor

Shep Smith, the rabid Trump-hating opinion host, formerly of Fox News, is in talks with MSNBC. Chuck Todd, whose ratings are abysmal at 5 pm might move to mornings, leaving the spot open for Smith to compete with The Five.

It’s not likely Fox viewers will move to MSNBC for Shep, although there could be a few.

It’s not clear he would take that spot, but he would be in Primetime.

MSNBC staff are reportedly “batting around several options” as they move to “shed ratings dead weight in the lead-up to the election.” Smith has already spoken to MSNBC President Phil Griffin about becoming one of those options when his non-compete with Fox News expires, The Daily Beast reported.

“We are well aware [Jeff] Zucker [president of CNN] is also pursuing him, as are a number of the networks,” an insider said. He has Trump-hating credentials par excellence and they want him in time for the election.

It’s not likely he’d meet the same fate as Megyn Kelly since he’s much nastier and a much more avid Trump hater.