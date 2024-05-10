Recap of Today’s Testimony at the Manhattan Trump Trial

Andrew Giuliani recapped the Trump trial today. It’s a good summary.

He said that the witness for the prosecution became “an incredible character witness” for Donald Trump. The witness said he had a special relationship with Melania and never laughed harder than when he was with Melania.

The witness, a prosecution witness, also said he was upset about the Billy Bush tape being revealed because it would embarrass his family, whom he loves very much.

This is the calm before the storm. On Monday, convicted liar Michael Cohen testifies. The prosecution of 15 top lawyers thinks they can close their case next week.

Recap of the Trump Show Trial, May 10, 2024. The Calm Before the Michael Cohen Storm! pic.twitter.com/wZ1raUvuIm — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 10, 2024

Related